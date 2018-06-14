Parse.ly launches Currents, a new way to gauge the attention of the internet

"Imagine how you would do your job differently if you had a live view of what your target market cares about every day," said Sachin Kamdar, Parse.ly's CEO. "In developing Currents, we made it possible to understand the aggregate attention of one billion users viewing the biggest media sites. These sites produce the best content and stories in the world, and we wanted to find another way to show their value."

For the last seven years, Parse.ly has helped its customers track the attention of the audience that comes to their sites, uses their apps, and shares their content on social platforms. Combining this data analytics expertise with modern machine learning and natural language processing technology, Currents can tell you when, where, and how people are consuming content on the internet.

Comparing topics and discovering trends

The service automatically groups similar articles across the Parse.ly network into millions of topics such as "Prince Harry," "Bitcoin," "NBA Finals," or "Black Panther." Topics can also be compared. Now, anyone can compare the topics driving reader attention for "Donald Trump," such as "North Korea" vs "Robert Mueller." Or, for those more interested in business topics, they can compare the attention paid to "Tesla" and "Elon Musk" to "Ford Motor Company." Users can also follow categories, such as "Business" and "Sports," which group related topics together and let users quickly discover what the most popular topics in each category are.

Publishers constantly need to know not just what topics are trending, but where the audiences for those topics are most likely to find them. For example, audiences for lifestyle topics are more likely to be on social media, while audiences for personal finance are more likely to come from search engines and financial news aggregators. Data from Currents can also zoom in on individual companies, people, and things: for example, internet users continue to show a high interest in the music streaming company Spotify, while user attention for the file sharing company Dropbox is waning. Looking at those two companies' respective stock performances suggests that audience attention influences Wall Street market events, such as their success in initial public offerings and their stock trading volume.

"Currents takes Parse.ly's powerful interactive data platform and layers on information otherwise inaccessible to any one company or individual," says Anna Gilbert, who was formerly the Director of Research at Slate, and is now the owner of Marion Street Strategies, a data and analytics consulting firm and early user of Currents.

"Attention is the currency of the web, yet there are only two companies that know what cause billions of people to pay attention. Parse.ly is now giving that insight to everyone. We bring transparency to real-time internet attention," says Kamdar. "Rather than a world where personal data is monetized via advertising, we imagine a world where the collective real-time attention of more than a billion real internet users is used to anyone's collective advantage."

Join the waitlist for the beta program today. Access to the product will start on June 26th and will be free during the beta program's duration.

About Parse.ly

Parse.ly uses data to help more than 2,500 websites understand what makes their 150 million daily users pay attention. Companies explore content data in the Dashboard. Data scientists join their enriched content analytics with other data sets to build powerful queries through Parse.ly's Data Pipeline. Developers use the API to build relevant and engaging content experiences. Brands and publishers gauge the attention of the internet with Currents.

For more information visit Parse.ly.

Contact Info

Daniel Banta

PR Manager

daniel.banta@parsely.com

(203) 514-4218

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsely-launches-currents-a-new-way-to-gauge-the-attention-of-the-internet-300666136.html

SOURCE Parse.ly

Related Links

https://www.parse.ly

