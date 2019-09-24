Parsifal Brings Primary Data Center to Fairfield, Maine

PALM BAY, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsifal Corporation has transferred the company's data center from the Palm Bay, Florida offices to the Fairfield, Maine offices. While this is part of a longer term security strategy, the transfer was executed prior to the arrival of Hurricane Dorian which impacted Central FL early Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019.

At its peak strength, Dorian was classified as a CAT 5 hurricane. Fortunately for Central Florida, the actual impact resulted in only heavy tropical storm winds/rains, sparing the region from more serious hurricane damage. Parsifal CIO, Antoinette LaPetina, was happy to report that "the data transfer went very smoothly and was executed as a maintenance procedure after 6:00 PM EDT (for customer convenience), the evening of Thursday, August 29th." Mark Olsen, Parsifal President and CEO, added, "Parsifal considers our customer's data 'priority one' and our security plan allowed for business as usual for Parsifal, as well as for our US domestic and global clients along with their suppliers."

The data center transfer was planned originally to take place in 2020 but was executed ahead of schedule due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian and continued recent storm activity in both the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.

