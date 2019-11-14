Parsifal Launches New Website

PALM BAY, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsifal Corporation, the leading industry Household Goods audit and procurement technology firm, has announced the launch of its new and updated website today. Parsifal presents a full range of new and existing relocation support services and software products, such as its mainstay auditing program, business process solutions and innovative relocation procurement technologies (RPTs). See www.parsifalcorp.com

The website provides central focus to their extensive industry HHG Subject Matter Expertise (SME) including a management team with a total of over 300 years of relocation experience, together with a view of new cutting edge software technologies. A recent software development, ReloSnap™ provides Real-time Weight and Volume Approvals, moving the audit upstream so that every shipment can be verified for weight or volume within a few hours after the shipment has loaded. Parsifal's newest relocation management technology will provide a complete end-to-end, plug-in application for the entire spectrum of the shipment process.

Mark Olsen, President and CEO, explains that "Parsifal strives to provide clients with solutions to alleviate pain points such as, expert review of estimates and quotes, as well as assistance with pricing and booking, move management, billing, auditing, and data collection, verification & transfer. As always, inquiries can be sent to Parsifal via the Contact page and responses will be promptly provided to explain further about innovative solutions from booking to billing along with auditing sophistication, features and support found nowhere else in the industry. Parsifal is very proud to support the industry with a history of nearly 40 years, providing for exceptional 'accuracy, protection and fairness' for their clients and all parties involved."

Parsifal is the world's leader in providing relocation expertise, auditing services and procurement technology. Our services and products are in constant global operation in over 120 countries, with corporations, carriers and move managers in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. Parsifal Corporation assists clients in obtaining best in class household goods pricing and quality of service. And, we offer to protect that pricing and quality with expert global auditing.

Mission: At Parsifal Corporation we are passionately dedicated to our craft, focused on ensuring outstanding accuracy and transparency through quality-driven and innovative technology to all our clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience.

To find out how our expert services and relocation procurement technologies can assist your company, please visit us at www.parsifalcorp.com for more information.

Contact:

Cliff Cannon at (321) 574-8906

Email: 229202@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parsifal Corporation

