Parsifal to Exhibit at Global Workforce Symposium 2019 in Boston

PALM BAY, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsifal Corporation, the leading industry Household Goods procurement and audit firm, will be exhibiting at the Worldwide ERC® - 2019 Global Workforce Symposium at the Hynes Convention Center on October 16th through the 18th. Parsifal will be presenting a full range of new and existing relocation support services, such as its mainstay auditing program, and innovative RPTs (relocation procurement technologies.) Major focus will be given to the PAS™ Technology – Parsifal's Audit System, a comprehensive software allowing client real time access. A Parsifal recent software development, ReloSnap™ provides Real-time Weight and Volume Approvals, moving the audit upstream so that every shipment can be verified for weight or volume within a few hours after the shipment has loaded.

Parsifal HST Home Sale Transaction Audit. Traceability All charges are examined for client authorization and traceability to its source. Contract Adherence Ensure that all costs, services, fees, interest charges, referral fees, and timelines are in contract compliance. Reasonability Confirm reasonable charges. Are costs market competitive for the location, season, and/or duration? Trend Analysis Facilitate solutions for continued process improvement, by analyzing the trends within your files

In addition, Parsifal's newest relocation management technology will provide a complete end-to-end, plug-in application for the entire spectrum of the shipment process. Mark Olsen, President and CEO, explains that "this technology features policy/estimate verification, pricing comparisons, booking assistance, supplier coordination, billing, audit and data transfer for client billing/supplier payment." Parsifal applies a long history of HHG Subject Matter Expertise (SME) to all of its services including relocation procurement, billing support, service evaluations and consulting.

At all events, Parsifal will proudly present solutions from booking to billing along with auditing sophistication, features and support found nowhere else in the industry. In this way, Parsifal continues in a history of nearly 40 years, providing for exceptional 'accuracy, protection and fairness' for their clients and all parties involved.

Parsifal is the world's leader in providing relocation auditing services and procurement technology. Our services and products are in constant global operation in over 120 countries, with corporations, carriers and move managers in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. Parsifal Corporation assists clients in obtaining best in class household goods pricing and quality of service. And, we offer to protect that pricing and quality with expert global auditing.

Mission: At Parsifal Corporation we are passionately dedicated to our craft, focused on ensuring outstanding accuracy and transparency through quality-driven and innovative technology to all our clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience.

