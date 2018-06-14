Parsifal to Exhibit at SHRM 2018 in Chicago

PALM BAY, Fla., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsifal Corporation, the leading industry Household Goods procurement and audit firm, will be exhibiting at the SHRM 2018 Annual Conference & Exhibition at McCormick Place, Chicago on June 17 through the 20th. Parsifal will be presenting a full range of new and existing relocation support services, such as its mainstay auditing program, and their innovative RPTs (relocation procurement technologies.) Major emphasis will be given to the Parsifal technology known as MRW™ or MyReloWorks®, showing the most current updated Mobile web version, other convenient features called ReloVideo™Tour and PriceGuard™, as well as other upcoming and exciting enhancements.

Referencing MyReloWorks presentation at SHRM2018, Mark Olsen, President and CEO, explains that "this unique, online solution directly provides bids to transferees automatically from client's pre-qualified and reputable movers registered in the system." As the global leader in relocation auditing, Parsifal applies a long history of industry know-how and state-of-the-art technology to all of its services.

In addition to SHRM, Parsifal Corporation will also be exhibiting its technology and services in Seattle at the Worldwide ERC 2018 Global Workforce Symposium, from October 17-19. At all events, Parsifal has proudly presented solutions that offer Bidding, Booking, Billing and Auditing features and support with procurement sophistication never before successfully utilized in the Household Goods industry. In this way, Parsifal continues in a history of nearly 40 years, providing for exceptional 'accuracy, protection and fairness' for their clients and all parties involved.

Parsifal is the world's leading firm providing relocation auditing services and procurement technology, touching moves in over 120 countries around the globe. Our services and products are in constant worldwide operation with corporations, carriers and move managers in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. Parsifal Corporation assists our clients to obtain best in class household goods pricing and quality of service. And, we offer to protect that pricing and quality with expert global auditing.

Mission: At Parsifal Corporation we are dedicated to our passion and craft, focused on ensuring outstanding accuracy and sound fairness through quality-driven and innovative technology to all our clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience.

To find out how our expert services and relocation procurement technologies can assist your company, please visit us at www.parsifalcorp.com for more information.

