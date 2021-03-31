PARSIQ's IQ Protocol Launches, Powering the Tokenized-SaaS Ecosystem of the Future

TALLINN, Estonia, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PARSIQ has launched their revolutionary IQ Protocol on testnet (Ethereum) - a decentralized finance (DeFi) solution for the SaaS market. IQ Protocol is the world's first risk-free, collateral-less DeFi protocol to tokenize SaaS subscriptions in the DeFi space with a circular economy. IQ Protocol features several standard DeFi services, including staking, lending, and borrowing.

The launch marks PARSIQ's official entry into the DeFi space. If the testnet release is successful, IQ Protocol's mainnet is scheduled to launch in Q2 this year, and the team already has interest from several DeFi projects. Furthermore, the PARSIQ team is considering launching the mainnet on several other chains, including Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Solana (SOL), with which PARSIQ has already integrated.

The IQ Protocol brings a new perspective to DeFi solutions for the mainstream environment. Not only is the maintenance of the protocol's network fully-trustless, but the protocol itself is open-source. Additionally, PARSIQ's innovative decision to remove the requirement of collateral to participate in or build on IQ is another first for the DeFi space, nullifying the risks associated with DeFi participation.

IQ Protocol also takes an innovative approach to token utility through the introduction of Power Tokens. Unlike conventional utility tokens which represent a fixed amount of utility, Power Tokens generate utility over time. Therefore, holders of Power Tokens "subscribe" to utility rather than possessing a fixed quantity.

For example, the conventional "tomato token" would represent rights to collect 1 kg of tomatoes, whereas a Power "tomato token" (with weekly flow and expiry in 1 year) would represent a right to collect 1 kg of tomatoes per week for a year.

Power Tokens are housed in a "Power Enterprise" - a series of smart contracts which aggregate several IQ Protocol features, including governance, funding, and the ability to mint new Power Tokens.

The shift to a subscription-first model provides huge performance benefits for blockchain-based networks including off-loading a significant load of transactions away from the main-chain. And in the best case, most main-chain transactions aren't needed anymore.

A new, upgraded tokenomics model also accompanies IQ's launch, requiring users to hold PRQ, PARSIQ's native token. IQ allows users to borrow or "rent" PRQ via IQ Protocol by paying a fee. In effect, they pay a subscription fee, with the proceeds rewarding lenders in a risk-free fashion. Accordingly, IQ's model rewards holding in a simple but effective way which also ensures the long-term security of its network.

IQ's launch comes after a successful start to the year for the PARSIQ team. The current network recently integrated with the Solana ecosystem, allowing SOL users to combine data streams and write custom scenarios using PARSIQ's user-friendly scripting language.

PARSIQ also integrated its Smart Triggers feature with data marketplace platform Ocean Protocol. The integration gives Ocean users the ability to automate reactions to specific data inputs using PARSIQ's unique monitoring solution.

This was also extended to Binance Smart Chain (BSC), with BSC users able to benefit from the same Smart Triggers feature. As part of the BSC integration, PARSIQ also became part of Binance's $100 million accelerator fund as part of the top-exchange's efforts to encourage innovative new projects to build on BSC.

Moreover, PARSIQ has integrated with several other projects in the DeFi space, including Balancer, PAID Network, Injective Protocol, and many more. For more on these integrations, check out PARSIQ's blog.

PARSIQ is a next-generation blockchain analytics platform built to connect blockchain activity to off-chain applications and devices. It provides a number of innovative solutions for actionable data including customizable event-based triggers, data monitoring solutions, and real-time automation targeted at the SaaS space.

For more about IQ Protocol, PARSIQ, and its future plans, visit PARSIQ's website.

