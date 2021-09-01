Parsl Announces New Partnership with Avery Dennison SmarTrac for High Tech Tags

The partnership will encompass helping the cannabis industry communicate effectively and securely through the technological partnership of Parsl, NXP, and Avery Dennison Smartrac. This partnership will have the benefit of leveraging the intellectual technological property of Parsl and the manufacturing capabilities of NXP and Avery Dennison Smartrac. Combining this IP will enable Parsl to provide better, verifiable insights to global cannabis consumers and grow market share in the cannabis industry.

In the near future, customers in parts of Africa, Australia, Europe, and the USA can expect to see Parsl/SmarTrac tags on products and on their favorite growers plants.

The unique combination of Avery Dennison Smartrac's and Parsl's technologies form part of a platform that delivers value and functionality for Parsl customers, helps unlock the global cannabis industry and grants access to verifiably high-quality international products. These tags are currently the only method to really achieve item level tracking in a secure manner.

As part of a long-term strategy, the two companies hope to challenge the status quo of the cannabis industry and to provide secure, verifiable data for everyone in the global cannabis supply chain, from grower to consumer, from Africa to Australia to the USA to Europe. When asked about the new joint venture, Isaac Balbin, founder and CEO of Parsl said, "I'm proud that we, at Parsl, are working with the top RFID supplier in the world. Through our partnerships with Avery Dennison Smartrac, and NXP, we are working with the best quality products so that our customers always have the information they need at the scan of a tag."

Marcel Cote, Director of Sales and Market Development Asia Pacific of Avery Dennison Smartrac is also excited about the venture, saying 'It's been an exciting journey so far working with the creative team at Parsl and seeing this NFC enabled solution come to life. A great example of two innovative companies collaborating effectively by combining their unique technology solutions & capabilities to solve global industry challenges.'

Current and future customers are invited to learn more about the joint venture and how they will benefit by visiting the website at parsl.co/partners.

About Parsl, NXP, and Avery Dennison SmarTrac

Parsl was founded in 2017 and serves the cannabis industry. Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) was founded in 1935 and is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials.

Summary

Leading compliance and tracking company, Parsl and multinational manufacturer and distributor of labels, tags, and RFID inlays, Avery Dennison SmarTrac have announced a strategic partnership for highly secured tags to better serve the cannabis industry.

