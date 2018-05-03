Parsley Energy Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial And Operating Results

First Quarter 2018 Highlights

Net oil production increased 15% quarter-over-quarter and 57% year-over-year to 59.3 MBo per day. Total net production averaged 93.4 MBoe per day. (1)

Parsley placed 21 gross operated horizontal wells on production in the Delaware Basin during 1Q18 at an average completed lateral length of approximately 9,600 feet, representing more lateral footage than the Company completed in the Delaware Basin during all of 2017.

Basin during 1Q18 at an average completed lateral length of approximately 9,600 feet, representing more lateral footage than the Company completed in the Basin during all of 2017. Parsley registered Company-record initial production rates for wells completed in Glasscock and Pecos Counties, as detailed below.

and Counties, as detailed below. The Company demonstrated strong cost control during the first quarter of 2018. Parsley reported lease operating expense ("LOE") per Boe of $3.43 , (1) below the Company-provided guidance range for full-year average LOE per Boe. Both general and administrative expense ("G&A") per Boe and cash based G&A per Boe, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, decreased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year to $4.16 (1) and $3.56 , (1) respectively.

, below the Company-provided guidance range for full-year average LOE per Boe. Both general and administrative expense ("G&A") per Boe and cash based G&A per Boe, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, decreased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year to and , respectively. The Company amended its revolving credit agreement on April 30, 2018 , thereby increasing its borrowing base from $1.8 billion to $2.3 billion while maintaining the Company's elected commitment amount of $1.0 billion .

"Parsley Energy made a confident first step toward executing our simplified 2018 development program," said Bryan Sheffield, Parsley's Chairman and CEO. "Accelerated development last year not only gave Parsley a head start on securing high quality services and equipment, the corresponding production uplift also means we are benefiting disproportionately from currently higher oil prices. While Parsley is well positioned to benefit from ongoing oil price strength, operational continuity at a steady development pace remains our highest priority this year."

Operational Update

Parsley's strong sequential production growth was driven by solid operational execution and favorable well productivity across its acreage footprint, highlighted by efficient Delaware Basin operations and a rapid return to full production following winter weather events in January. Volume growth was also supplemented by an increase in non-operated completion activity.

Activity Overview

During the first quarter, the Company spud 43 and placed on production 41 gross operated horizontal wells. Parsley's working interest on wells placed on production was approximately 97%, with an average completed lateral length of approximately 9,100 feet. Completion activity was nearly evenly distributed between the Midland Basin and the Delaware Basin, where the Company placed on production 20 and 21 gross operated horizontal wells, respectively. We expect that development activity will be weighted more to the Midland Basin for the remainder of the year, consistent with prior Company commentary.

Notable Well Results

With four rigs currently active in Glasscock County, recent well results in Glasscock bode well for the production contribution associated with this sizable portion of Parsley's development program. Among these results, the two-well Catfish Hunter 12-1 pad registered strong peak 30-day production rates of 2,022 Boe per day (69% oil) and 2,004 Boe per day (72% oil), respectively. Both wells targeted the Wolfcamp B interval and were completed with approximately two-mile laterals.

Parsley increased Delaware Basin oil production by more than 50% during 1Q18 as compared to 4Q17 through a combination of strong well results, cycle time improvement, and enhanced net revenue interests associated with mineral ownership on 18 of 21 wells placed on production during the quarter. Parsley's 1Q18 Delaware Basin activity included the three-well Trees State 31-34 pad in Pecos County targeting the Upper Wolfcamp A, Lower Wolfcamp A, and Wolfcamp B zones. Early results from this pad are outstanding, including two Company-record Delaware wells with respective peak 30-day production rates of 2,115 Boe per day (85% oil) and 1,940 Boe per day (86% oil) on approximately two-mile laterals. Notably, these wells are among the first to be completed in the southeast portion of Parsley's Pecos County acreage position. The 21 gross operated horizontal wells Parsley placed on production during 1Q18 represent more lateral footage than the Company completed in the Delaware Basin during all of 2017.

Non-Operated Activity

Non-operated development activity increased during the first quarter with 15 gross (6 net) horizontal wells placed on production, the timing of which was slightly ahead of Company forecasts. Non-operated activity for the remainder of 2018 is expected to be minimal.

Takeaway Positioning

During 1Q18, Parsley reported an unhedged oil price realization of $61.99/Bbl net of transportation costs, representing a differential of just $0.90/Bbl relative to the average NYMEX WTI price for the quarter.

By virtue of proactive steps taken to bolster the Company's firm transportation capacity and diversify its regional pricing exposure, Parsley now enjoys certain advantages with respect to its takeaway and marketing arrangements. Parsley currently has firm transport agreements covering 95,000 Bo per day of gross operated oil production. Additionally, the Company has diversified pricing agreements with large scale oil purchasers that price a portion of Parsley's barrels relative to Magellan East Houston, Cushing, and Midland benchmarks. During 2017, Parsley also layered on Midland-Cushing basis swaps that provide additional regional price protection during 2018.

"Our proactive marketing strategy has put us in a position of strength from both a flow assurance and realized pricing standpoint," said Matt Gallagher, Parsley's President and COO. "Given the interconnect flexibility, oil quality, scale, and growth visibility we can provide, our crude production is attractive to premier purchasers."

Financial Update

During 1Q18, the Company recorded net income attributable to its stockholders of $82.9 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to net income of $49.9 million, or $0.16 per share, during 4Q17. Excluding, on a tax-adjusted basis, certain items that the Company does not view as indicative of its ongoing financial performance, and adding back the non-controlling interest allocated to Class B stockholders, adjusted net income for 1Q18 was $81.1 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $95.9 million, or $0.30 per share, in 4Q17.(2)

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, and exploration expense ("Adjusted EBITDAX") for 1Q18 was $282.3 million, up 30% compared to the same measure in 4Q17.(2)

Parsley demonstrated strong cost control during the first quarter of 2018. The Company reported LOE per Boe of $3.43,(1) below the Company-provided guidance range for full-year average LOE per Boe. Both G&A per Boe and cash based G&A per Boe, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, decreased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year to $4.16(1) and $3.56,(1) respectively. Favorable trends in cash operating costs and strong realized pricing drove a robust operating cash margin of $35.65 per Boe, or 77% of average realized price per Boe.(3)

Parsley reported capital expenditures of $424 million during the quarter, comprised of $373 million for drilling and completion activity and $51 million for facilities and infrastructure, including saltwater disposal wells. In addition to spending associated with the above-mentioned 43 operated horizontal spuds and 41 operated horizontal wells placed on production, reported 1Q18 capital expenditures include $14 million of expenses associated with non-operated activity. With planned activity weighted more to the lower-cost Midland Basin for the remainder of 2018, we expect gross development costs per operated well to decrease from 1Q18 levels. We expect net development costs per operated well to decrease for the same reason, along with an expected reduction in average working interest.

Liquidity and Hedging

Parsley amended its revolving credit agreement on April 30, 2018, thereby increasing its borrowing base from $1.8 billion to $2.3 billion while maintaining the Company's elected commitment amount of $1.0 billion. As of March 31, 2018, Parsley had approximately $1.5 billion of liquidity, consisting of $500 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and an undrawn amount of $991 million on the Company's revolver.(4)

Almost all of Parsley's expected 2018 oil production is subject to hedge protection, and the Company recently added to its 2019 hedge position. Parsley's hedging strategy protects its balance sheet and anticipated cash flow while retaining significant exposure to higher commodity prices. For details on Parsley's hedging position, please see the tables below under Supplemental Information and/or the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, upon availability, for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

___________ (1) Natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGLs") sales and associated production volumes for the three months ended March 31, 2018 reflect adjustments associated with Parsley's adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"), effective January 1, 2018. Accordingly, all references to 1Q18 production volumes and per Boe unit costs likewise reflect this adoption, which has the effect of increasing certain natural gas and NGLs volumes and revenues, offset by a corresponding transportation and processing cost such that there is no change to reported net income. The recognition and presentation of oil volumes and associated revenues and expenses are unaffected by the adoption of ASC 606.

Previously provided full-year guidance for production volumes and unit costs incorporated the anticipated effect of the adoption of ASC 606.

For more information on ASC 606 and a reconciliation of 1Q18 production and unit costs under ASC 605 and as adjusted under ASC 606, please see the table and associated commentary below under Supplemental Information and/or the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, upon availability, for the three months ended March 31, 2018. (2) "Adjusted EBITDAX" and "adjusted net income" are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). For definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted EBITDAX and adjusted net income to GAAP financial measures, please see the tables and associated commentary below under Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (3) "Operating cash margin" as used in this release represents the Company's average sales price (without realized derivatives) per Boe less lease operating expense per Boe, transportation and processing costs per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes per Boe, and cash based general and administrative expense per Boe (exclusive of stock-based compensation), each of which reflects the adoption of ASC 606. Sales price and cost components referenced in the calculation of operating cash margin can be found in "Selected Operating Data" in the accompanying financial tables. (4) Fully undrawn revolver balance is net of letters of credit.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Net production volumes:









Oil (MBbls) 5,341



4,737



3,394

Natural gas (MMcf) (1) 8,556



7,221



4,419

Natural gas liquids (MBbls) (1) 1,643



1,449



800

Total (MBoe) 8,410



7,390



4,931

Average daily net production (Boe/d) 93,444



80,327



54,789

Average sales prices (2) :









Oil, without realized derivatives (per Bbl) $ 61.99



$ 53.95



$ 50.01

Oil, with realized derivatives (per Bbl) $ 58.32



$ 50.88



$ 48.52

Natural gas, without realized derivatives (per Mcf) $ 2.04



$ 2.15



$ 2.82

Natural gas, with realized derivatives (per Mcf) $ 2.06



$ 2.13



$ 2.80

NGLs (per Bbl) $ 24.72



$ 26.84



$ 21.77

Total, without realized derivatives (per Boe) $ 46.27



$ 41.94



$ 40.48

Total, with realized derivatives (per Boe) $ 43.97



$ 39.96



$ 39.44

Average costs (per Boe) (3):









Lease operating expenses $ 3.43



$ 3.44



$ 3.57

Transportation and processing costs $ 0.75



$ —



$ —

Production and ad valorem taxes $ 2.88



$ 3.01



$ 2.26

Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 14.41



$ 14.23



$ 13.99

General and administrative expenses (including stock-based compensation) $ 4.16



$ 4.72



$ 4.88

General and administrative expenses (cash based) $ 3.56



$ 4.04



$ 4.02



___________ (1) Natural gas and NGLs volumes for the three months ended March 31, 2018 reflect adjustments associated with Parsley's adoption of ASC 606, effective January 1, 2018. (2) Average prices shown in the table reflect prices both before and after the effects of our realized commodity hedging transactions. Our calculations of such effects include both realized gains and losses on cash settlements for commodity derivative transactions and premiums paid or received on options that settled during the period. Realized oil prices are net of transportation costs. Realized prices for certain gas and NGLs volumes are net of transportation, gathering, and processing costs as stipulated by ASC 606. For more information, please see associated commentary below under Supplemental Information and/or the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, upon availability, for the three months ended March 31, 2018. (3) Average costs per Boe for the three months ended March 31, 2018 reflect adjustments associated with Parsley's adoption of ASC 606, effective January 1, 2018.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except for per share data)(1)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 REVENUES





Oil sales $ 331,103



$ 169,745

Natural gas sales (2) 17,424



12,467

Natural gas liquids sales (2) 40,620



17,413

Other 3,594



1,233

Total revenues 392,741



200,858

OPERATING EXPENSES





Lease operating expenses 28,832



17,627

Transportation and processing costs (2) 6,267



—

Production and ad valorem taxes 24,186



11,162

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 121,199



68,970

General and administrative expenses (including stock-based compensation) 34,995



24,042

Exploration and abandonment costs 5,411



2,763

Acquisition costs 4



1,344

Accretion of asset retirement obligations 354



136

Other operating expenses 2,175



2,283

Total operating expenses 223,423



128,327

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 169,318



72,531

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)





Interest expense, net (31,968)



(19,336)

Loss on sale of property (111)



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



(3,891)

(Loss) gain on derivatives (10,793)



24,616

Change in TRA liability (82)



(20,549)

Interest income 2,123



2,371

Other income 301



950

Total other expense, net (40,530)



(15,839)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 128,788



56,692

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (23,325)



(18,402)

NET INCOME 105,463



38,290

LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (22,573)



(8,848)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARSLEY ENERGY, INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 82,890



$ 29,442









Net income per common share:





Basic $ 0.32



$ 0.13

Diluted $ 0.32



$ 0.13

Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 260,654



220,674

Diluted 261,639



221,697



___________ (1) Certain reclassifications and adjustments to prior period amounts have been made to conform with current presentation. (2) Natural gas and NGLs sales and transportation and processing costs for the three months ended March 31, 2018 reflect adjustments associated with Parsley's adoption of ASC 606, effective January 1, 2018.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(In thousands) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 350,762



$ 554,189

Short-term investments 149,345



149,283

Accounts receivable:





Joint interest owners and other 49,221



42,174

Oil, natural gas and NGLs 159,314



123,147

Related parties 311



388

Short-term derivative instruments, net 34,563



41,957

Assets held for sale —



1,790

Other current assets 6,530



6,558

Total current assets 750,046



919,486

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT





Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method 8,964,262



8,551,314

Accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment (938,629)



(822,459)

Total oil and natural gas properties, net 8,025,633



7,728,855

Other property, plant and equipment, net 131,691



106,587

Total property, plant and equipment, net 8,157,324



7,835,442

NONCURRENT ASSETS





Assets held for sale, net —



14,985

Long-term derivative instruments, net 25,150



15,732

Other noncurrent assets 8,128



7,553

Total noncurrent assets 33,278



38,270

TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,940,648



$ 8,793,198









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 415,283



$ 407,698

Revenue and severance taxes payable 124,974



109,917

Current portion of long-term debt 2,388



2,352

Short-term derivative instruments, net 74,675



84,919

Current portion of asset retirement obligations 7,308



7,203

Total current liabilities 624,628



612,089

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES





Liabilities related to assets held for sale —



405

Long-term debt 2,179,996



2,179,525

Asset retirement obligations 20,476



19,967

Deferred tax liability 55,730



21,403

Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement 62,681



58,479

Long-term derivative instruments, net 27,487



20,624

Total noncurrent liabilities 2,346,370



2,300,403

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding —



—

Common stock





Class A, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 268,550,575 shares issued and 268,112,160 shares outstanding at March 31, 2018 and 252,419,601 shares issued and 252,260,300 shares outstanding at December 31, 2017 2,686



2,524

Class B, $0.01 par value, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 48,731,731 and 62,128,157 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 487



622

Additional paid in capital 4,911,682



4,666,365

Retained earnings 126,409



43,519

Treasury stock, at cost, 438,415 shares and 159,301 shares at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (7,200)



(735)

Total stockholders' equity 5,034,064



4,712,295

Noncontrolling interest 935,586



1,168,411

Total equity 5,969,650



5,880,706

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 8,940,648



$ 8,793,198



Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(In thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 105,463



$ 38,290

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 121,199



68,970

Accretion of asset retirement obligations 354



136

Loss on sale of property 111



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



3,891

Amortization and write off of deferred loan origination costs 1,189



783

Amortization of bond premium (129)



(129)

Stock-based compensation 5,069



4,209

Deferred income tax expense 23,325



18,402

Change in TRA liability 82



20,549

Loss (gain) on derivatives 10,793



(24,616)

Net cash paid for derivative settlements (1,903)



(1,188)

Net cash paid for option premiums (13,506)



(16,291)

Net premiums paid on options that settled during the period (16,526)



(4,854)

Other 5,215



118

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (43,214)



(7,025)

Accounts receivable—related parties 77



103

Other current assets 20,361



(85,460)

Other noncurrent assets (635)



(902)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,427)



17,676

Revenue and severance taxes payable 15,057



9,363

Net cash provided by operating activities 226,955



42,025

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Development of oil and natural gas properties (411,073)



(161,003)

Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties (27,447)



(589,286)

Additions to other property and equipment (28,248)



(10,628)

Proceeds from sales and exchanges of oil and natural gas properties 43,228



—

Other 349



—

Net cash used in investing activities (423,191)



(760,917)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Borrowings under long-term debt —



451,500

Payments on long-term debt (694)



(66,328)

Debt issuance costs (32)



(6,280)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net —



2,123,486

Repurchase of common stock (6,465)



(112)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,191)



2,502,266

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (203,427)



1,783,374

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 554,189



136,669

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 350,762



$ 1,920,043

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Cash paid for interest $ 29,455



$ 2,463

Cash paid for income taxes $ —



$ 200

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:





Asset retirement obligations incurred, including changes in estimate $ 359



$ 3,501

Additions to oil and natural gas properties - change in capital accruals $ 13,013



$ 27,463

Additions to other property and equipment funded by capital lease borrowings $ 491



$ 881



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion and amortization, exploration and abandonment costs, net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), change in Tax Receivable Agreement ("TRA") liability, stock-based compensation, acquisition costs, (gain) loss on sale of property, asset retirement obligation accretion expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, inventory write down, (gain) loss on derivatives, net settlements on derivative instruments, net premium realizations on options that settled during the period.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful because it allows the Company to more effectively evaluate its operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDAX because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDAX. The Company's computations of Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measure of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income for each of the periods indicated.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Adjusted EBITDAX (Unaudited, in thousands)(1)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Adjusted EBITDAX reconciliation to net income:





Net income attributable to Parsley Energy, Inc. stockholders $ 82,890



$ 29,442

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 22,573



8,848

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 121,199



68,970

Exploration and abandonment costs 5,411



2,763

Interest expense, net 29,845



16,965

Income tax expense 23,325



18,402

EBITDAX 285,243



145,390

Change in TRA liability 82



20,549

Stock-based compensation 5,069



4,209

Acquisition costs 4



1,344

Loss on sale of property 111



—

Accretion of asset retirement obligations 354



136

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



3,891

Inventory write down 61



—

Loss (gain) on derivatives 10,793



(24,616)

Net settlements on derivative instruments (2,873)



(301)

Net premium realization on options that settled during the period (16,526)



(4,854)

Adjusted EBITDAX $ 282,318



$ 145,748



___________ (1) Certain reclassifications to prior period amounts have been made to conform with current presentation.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income is not a measure of net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income is a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure used by management to evaluate financial performance, prior to non-cash gains or losses on derivatives, net cash received for derivative settlements, net premiums received on options that settled during the period, (gain) loss on sale of property, exploration and abandonment costs, acquisition costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, and change in TRA liability, while adjusting for noncontrolling interest and the associated changes in estimated income tax. Management believes adjusted net income is useful because it may enhance investors' ability to assess Parsley's historical and future financial performance. Adjusted net income should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, consolidated net income, operating income, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted net income to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss).

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Adjusted Net Income and Net Income Per Share (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Net income - as reported $ 82,890



$ 29,442









Adjustments:





Loss (gain) on derivatives 10,793



(24,616)

Net settlements on derivative instruments (2,873)



(301)

Net premium realization on options that settled during the period (16,526)



(4,854)

Loss on sale of property 111



—

Exploration and abandonment costs 5,411



2,763

Acquisition costs 4



1,344

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



3,891

Change in TRA liability 82



20,549

Noncontrolling interest 647



—

Change in estimated income tax 522



5,950

Adjusted net income $ 81,061



$ 34,168









Net income per diluted share - as reported(1) $ 0.32



$ 0.13









Adjustments:





Loss (gain) on derivatives $ 0.04



$ (0.11)

Net settlements on derivative instruments (0.01)



—

Net premium realization on options that settled during the period (0.06)



(0.02)

Loss on sale of property —



—

Exploration and abandonment costs 0.02



0.01

Acquisition costs —



0.01

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



0.01

Change in TRA liability —



0.09

Noncontrolling interest —



—

Change in estimated income tax —



0.03

Adjusted net income per diluted share(2) $ 0.31



$ 0.15









Basic weighted average shares outstanding - as reported(1) 260,654



220,674

Effect of dilutive securities:





Restricted Stock and Restricted Stock Units 985



1,023

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding - as reported(1) 261,639



221,697









Effect of dilutive securities:





Class B Common Stock —



—

Restricted Stock and Restricted Stock Units —



—

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for adjusted net income(2) 261,639



221,697



___________ (1) For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, the number of weighted average diluted shares used to calculate actual net income per share is based on the fact that, under the "if converted" and treasury stock methods, Class B Common Stock was not recognized because it would have been antidilutive. (2) For purposes of calculating adjusted net income per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, Class B Common Stock and restricted stock and restricted stock units were not recognized because they would have been antidilutive using the treasury stock method.

Supplemental Information

Impact of ASC 606 Adoption

Parsley adopted ASC 606 effective January 1, 2018 using the modified retrospective approach. As a result, we changed our accounting policy for revenue recognition, which resulted in the following adjustments:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

ASC 605

Adjustment

ASC 606 Production revenues (in thousands):









Oil sales $ 331,103



$ —



$ 331,103

Natural gas sales 15,586



1,838



17,424

Natural gas liquids sales 36,191



4,429



40,620

Total production revenues 382,880



6,267



389,147

Operating expenses









Transportation and processing costs —



6,267



6,267

Production revenues less transportation and processing costs $ 382,880



$ —



$ 382,880













Net income attributable to Parsley, Inc. stockholders (in thousands) $ 82,890



$ —



$ 82,890













Production:









Oil (MBbls) 5,341



—



5,341

Natural gas (MMcf) 7,982



574



8,556

Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 1,464



179



1,643

Total (MBoe) 8,083



327



8,410













Average daily production volume:









Oil (Bbls) 59,344



—



59,344

Natural gas (Mcf) 88,689



6,378



95,067

Natural gas liquids (Bbls) 16,267



1,989



18,256

Total (Boe) 89,811



3,633



93,444













Certain unit costs (per Boe):









Lease operating expenses $ 3.57



$ (0.14)



$ 3.43

Transportation and processing costs $ —



$ 0.75



$ 0.75

Production and ad valorem taxes $ 2.99



$ (0.11)



$ 2.88

Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 14.99



$ (0.58)



$ 14.41

General and administrative expenses (including stock-based compensation) $ 4.33



$ (0.17)



$ 4.16

General and administrative expenses (cash based) $ 3.70



$ (0.14)



$ 3.56



Changes to natural gas and NGLs sales were made in accordance with the control model defined in ASC 606. Under the new control model, we are required to identify and separately analyze each contract associated with revenues to determine the appropriate accounting application.

As a result of this analysis, we modified our accounting and presentation of natural gas and NGLs sales, and transportation and processing costs under certain marketing agreements. For additional information related to our adoption of ASC 606, please refer to Note 2—Summary of Accounting Policies—Impact of ASC 606 Adoption in our consolidated financial statements contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, upon availability, for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Open Derivatives Positions

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Open Crude Oil Derivatives Positions (1)



2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19 Put Spreads (MBbls/d) (2) 11.5

34.2

37.5

20.6

20.3

11.4

11.4 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 52.50

$ 49.64

$ 49.67

$ 54.32

$ 54.32

$ 55.71

$ 55.71 Short Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 42.50

$ 39.64

$ 39.67

$ 44.32

$ 44.32

$ 45.71

$ 45.71 Three Way Collars (MBbls/d) (3) 49.5

31.0

31.0

8.3

8.2

9.8

9.8 Short Call Price ($/Bbl) $ 68.11

$ 75.65

$ 75.65

$ 80.40

$ 80.40

$ 80.33

$ 80.33 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 50.00

$ 50.00

$ 50.00

$ 50.00

$ 50.00

$ 50.83

$ 50.83 Short Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 40.00

$ 40.00

$ 40.00

$ 40.00

$ 40.00

$ 40.83

$ 40.83 Premium Realization ($ MM) (4) $ (16.5)

$ (17.9)

$ (19.1)

$ (8.4)

$ (8.4)

$ (5.5)

$ (5.5) Collars (MBbls/d) (5) 3.0

3.0

3.0















Short Call Price ($/Bbl) $ 61.31

$ 61.31

$ 61.31















Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 45.67

$ 45.67

$ 45.67















Total MBbls/d Hedged 64.0

68.2

71.5

28.9

28.6

21.2

21.2



























Mid-Cush Basis Swaps (MBbls/d) (6) 11.4

11.3

11.3















Swap Price ($/Bbl) $ (0.86)

$ (0.86)

$ (0.86)











































Rollfactor Swaps (MBbl/d) (7) 15.0

15.0

15.0















Swap Price ($/Bbl) $ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

















Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Open Natural Gas Derivatives Positions (1)



2Q18

3Q18

4Q18 Three Way Collars (MMBtu/d) (3) 8,152

8,152

8,152 Short Call Price ($/MMBtu) $ 3.60

$ 3.60

$ 3.60 Long Put Price ($/MMBtu) $ 3.00

$ 3.00

$ 3.00 Short Put Price ($/MMBtu) $ 2.75

$ 2.75

$ 2.75 Total MMBtu/d Hedged 8,152

8,152

8,152

_________ (1) As of 5/2/2018. Prices represent the weighted average price of contracts scheduled for settlement during the period. (2) When the NYMEX price is above the long put price, Parsley receives the NYMEX price. When the NYMEX price is between the long put price and the short put price, Parsley receives the long put price. When the NYMEX price is below the short put price, Parsley receives the NYMEX price plus the difference between the short put price and the long put price. (3) Functions similarly to put spreads except that when the index price is at or above the call price, Parsley receives the call price. (4) Premium realizations represent net premiums paid (including deferred premiums), which are recognized as income or loss in the period of settlement. (5) When the NYMEX price is above the call price, Parsley receives the call price. When the NYMEX price is below the long put price, Parsley receives the long put price. When the NYMEX price is between the short call and long put prices, Parsley receives the NYMEX price. (6) Parsley receives the swap price. (7) These positions hedge the timing risk associated with Parsley's physical sales. Parsley generally sells crude oil for the delivery month at a sales price based on the average NYMEX price during that month, plus an adjustment calculated as a spread between the weighted average prices of the delivery month, the next month, and the following month during the period when the delivery month is the first month.

