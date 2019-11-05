Parsley Energy Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial And Operating Results; Tightens Capital Budget Range, Raises Production Guidance, And Lowers Unit Cost Estimates

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) ("Parsley," "Parsley Energy," or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company has posted a presentation to its website that supplements the information in this release.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Generated positive free cash flow (1) in 3Q19.

in 3Q19. Initiated dividend program in 3Q19 and declared 4Q19 quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share (2) payable on December 20, 2019 .

per share payable on . Net oil production increased 6% quarter-over-quarter and 25% year-over-year to 91.7 MBo per day. Total net production averaged 150.4 MBoe per day.

The Company registered favorable trends in lease operating expense ("LOE") and general and administrative expense ("G&A") during the third quarter of 2019, with respective costs per Boe reaching Company-low record levels.

Parsley is tightening its 2019 capital budget guidance from $1.40 - $1.49 billion to $1.40 - $1.47 billion .

- to - . The Company is increasing full-year 2019 net oil production guidance from 85.0-86.5 MBo per day to 86.4-87.4 MBo per day. At the midpoint, the updated range translates to estimated year-over-year organic growth of approximately 25%.

Recently announced agreement to acquire Jagged Peak Energy Inc. ("Jagged Peak") in an accretive, low-premium and all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.27 billion , inclusive of Jagged Peak's net debt of approximately $625 million as of June 30, 2019 , expected to close in 1Q20.

Summary Comment and Outlook

"Parsley has executed with a sense of urgency throughout 2019 and the third quarter was no different," said Matt Gallagher, Parsley's President and CEO. "With an inflection to free cash flow and a step-change improvement in capital efficiency, we have delivered on critical objectives of our 2019 action plan, underscoring the resiliency of our Permian asset base. Furthermore, Parsley recently announced a low-premium, all-stock acquisition of Jagged Peak, which will enhance our corporate free cash flow profile and help sustain these capital efficiency gains moving forward. I am excited by the prospects of what the combination of Parsley and Jagged Peak can deliver for shareholders in 2020 and beyond."

Operational Update

Activity Overview

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company spud 34 and placed on production 35 gross operated horizontal wells. Parsley's working interest on wells placed on production was approximately 95%, with an average completed lateral length of approximately 10,000 feet. The Company placed on production 30 gross operated horizontal wells in the Midland Basin, with the remainder placed on production in the Delaware Basin.

During 3Q19, Parsley utilized three-to-four frac spreads and proactively managed its completion schedule. The Company intends to continue this practice through the end of 2019, translating to approximately 32 gross (27 net) operated horizontal wells placed on production during 4Q19. Parsley believes this steady capital investment pace through year-end will help avoid the operational friction costs associated with budget exhaustion and will facilitate strong organic growth in early 2020.

"The Parsley team has raised the bar throughout 2019 and this is being borne out by persistent capital efficiency gains," said David Dell'Osso, Parsley's COO. "Simply put, we are delivering more footage and more oil production for less capital. I am particularly pleased with the significant improvement we have achieved in our Delaware Basin cost structure over the past year. Looking forward, Parsley's collective sense of urgency is aimed at sustaining our execution momentum while working to capture synergies for our shareholders as we plan to integrate Jagged Peak's complementary asset base into our 2020 plans."

Financial Update

Healthy execution in 3Q19 translated to strong performance in key financial measures.

Profitability

During 3Q19, the Company recorded net income attributable to its stockholders of $119.7 million, or $0.43 per share. Excluding, on a tax-adjusted basis, certain items that the Company does not view as indicative of its ongoing financial performance, adjusted net income for 3Q19 was $82.0 million, or $0.29 per share.(1)

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, and exploration expense ("Adjusted EBITDAX") for 3Q19 was $370.7 million.(1)

Realized Pricing

During 3Q19, Parsley reported an average unhedged oil price realization of $55.16/Bbl net of transportation costs, representing a discount of $1.28 to the average WTI Cushing price(3) for the quarter.

Operating Costs

Parsley registered favorable trends in operating costs and margins during the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported LOE per Boe of $3.30, down 2% versus 2Q19 expense levels. Favorable LOE unit cost trends were driven by artificial lift optimization, continued utilization of the Company's integrated water handling system, and increased production volumes. Parsley is tightening full-year 2019 LOE per Boe guidance from $3.40-$3.90 to $3.40-$3.65.

Both G&A per Boe and cash based G&A per Boe(1), which excludes stock-based compensation expense, decreased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year to $2.65 and $2.28, respectively, representing Company-low record levels in each case. Encouraging G&A cost trends are a function of ongoing corporate cost savings initiatives. Parsley is lowering full-year 2019 cash G&A per Boe guidance from $2.60-$2.90 to $2.50-$2.70.

Healthy realized oil pricing and favorable trends in the aforementioned cash operating costs drove a strong operating cash margin of $27.44 per Boe, or 75% of the Company's average realized price per Boe.(1)

Capital Expenditures

Parsley reported capital expenditures of $318 million during the third quarter of 2019, comprised of $273 million for operated drilling and completion activity, $42 million for operated facilities and infrastructure, and $3 million associated with non-operated development activity. Parsley is tightening full-year 2019 capital guidance from $1.40-$1.49 billion to $1.40-$1.47 billion.

Return of Capital Program

Parsley Energy today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share.(2) The dividend is payable on December 20, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 10, 2019.

Liquidity and Hedging

As of September 30, 2019, Parsley had approximately $981 million of liquidity, consisting of $5 million of cash and cash equivalents and an availability of $976 million on the Company's revolver.(4)

The Company also recently added to its 2020 hedge positions and, pro forma for the previously announced pending acquisition of Jagged Peak, expects that a majority of the two businesses' estimated 2020 oil production will be subject to hedge protection. Parsley's portfolio of option contracts provides significant protection for its balance sheet and anticipated cash flow while retaining meaningful exposure to higher commodity prices. For details on Parsley's standalone and pro forma hedge position, please see the tables below under Supplemental Information. For details on Parsley's standalone hedge position please see, upon availability, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

2019 Guidance

Parsley is tightening its 2019 capital budget range, increasing its full-year 2019 net oil production guidance and decreasing its full-year 2019 unit operating cost guidance, reflecting strong execution across the organization. The Company expects fourth quarter 2019 net oil production to average 88.5-92.0 MBo/d. The updated 2019 guidance does not take in effect the pending acquisition of Jagged Peak, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals. For further detail, please see the table below.



Previous Updated

2019 Guidance 2019 Guidance Production



Annual net oil production (MBo/d) 85.0-86.5 86.4-87.4 Annual net total production (MBoe/d) 134.0-139.0 138.0-142.0





Capital Program



Total development expenditures ($MM) $1,400-$1,490 $1,400-$1,470 Drilling and completion (% of total) ~85% ~85% Facilities, Infrastructure & Other (% of total) ~15% ~15%





Activity



Gross operated horizontal POPs(5) 135-140 ~140 Midland Basin (% of total) ~85% ~85% Delaware Basin (% of total) ~15% ~15% Average lateral length 10,100'-10,500' 10,200'-10,500' Gross operated lateral footage (000's) 1,365'-1,470' 1,430'-1,470' Average working interest 93%-94% 93%-94%





Unit Costs



Lease operating expenses ($/Boe) $3.40-$3.90 $3.40-$3.65 Cash general and administrative expenses ($/Boe) $2.60-$2.90 $2.50-$2.70 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of total revenue) 6%-7% 6%-7%

Preliminary Pro Forma 2020 Outlook

Parsley is reiterating its preliminary pro forma 2020 outlook issued on October 14, 2019. Both production and capital expenditure range estimates assume a full-year of contribution from Jagged Peak.

Parsley remains committed to a growing free cash flow profile that returns capital to shareholders. Parsley continues to use a $50 WTI oil price assumption for its baseline capital budget in 2020.

WTI oil price assumption for its baseline capital budget in 2020. Parsley estimates that capital expenditures of $1.6 - $1.9 billion will translate to oil production of 126-134 MBo per day in 2020, representing healthy year-over-year production growth.

- will translate to oil production of 126-134 MBo per day in 2020, representing healthy year-over-year production growth. Parsley plans to deploy 15 development rigs and four-to-five frac spreads on average in 2020. Parsley anticipates five of its development rigs will operate in the Delaware Basin, where Parsley has seen a material reduction in well costs in 2019.

Conference Call Information

(1) "Cash based G&A per Boe", "Adjusted EBITDAX", "operating cash margin", "free cash flow (outspend)", and "adjusted net income" are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). For definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted EBITDAX, operating cash margin, free cash flow (outspend), and adjusted net income to GAAP financial measures, please see the tables and associated commentary below under Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) Dividend to be paid to all Company equity holders, including shareholders of Class A common stock and holders of Parsley Energy, LLC units/Class B common stock. (3) Represents Bloomberg-sourced 3Q19 average WTI Cushing price. (4) Revolver availability is net of letters of credit. (5) Wells placed on production.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Net production volumes:









Oil (MBbls) 8,440



7,881



6,763

Natural gas (MMcf) 14,475



13,004



9,878

Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 2,983



2,701



2,281

Total (MBoe) 13,836



12,749



10,690

Average daily net production (Boe/d) 150,391



140,099



116,196

Average sales prices(1) :









Oil, without realized derivatives (per Bbl) $ 55.16



$ 58.23



$ 62.78

Oil, with realized derivatives (per Bbl) $ 54.12



$ 55.42



$ 61.44

Natural gas, without realized derivatives (per Mcf) $ 0.59



$ 0.01



$ 1.30

Natural gas, with realized derivatives (per Mcf) $ 0.64



$ 0.28



$ 1.35

NGLs (per Bbl) $ 11.08



$ 14.18



$ 31.26

Average price per Boe, without realized derivatives $ 36.65



$ 39.01



$ 47.58

Average price per Boe, with realized derivatives $ 36.07



$ 37.54



$ 46.79

Average costs (per Boe):









Lease operating expenses $ 3.30



$ 3.35



$ 3.72

Transportation and processing costs $ 0.87



$ 0.52



$ 0.79

Production and ad valorem taxes $ 2.76



$ 2.41



$ 2.86

Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 15.30



$ 15.57



$ 14.72

General and administrative expenses (including stock-based compensation) $ 2.65



$ 2.74



$ 3.51

General and administrative expenses (cash based) $ 2.28



$ 2.35



$ 3.07









(1) Average prices shown in the table reflect prices both before and after the effects of the Company's realized commodity hedging transactions. The Company's calculations of such effects include both realized gains and losses on cash settlements for commodity derivative transactions and premiums paid or received on options that settled during the period. Realized oil prices are net of transportation costs.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except for per share data)(1)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUES













Oil sales $ 465,549



$ 424,549



$ 1,292,563



$ 1,151,977

Natural gas sales 8,566



12,810



23,159



42,469

Natural gas liquids sales 33,041



71,294



115,138



169,189

Other 2,995



2,369



5,503



7,916

Total revenues 510,151



511,022



1,436,363



1,371,551

OPERATING EXPENSES













Lease operating expenses 45,719



39,777



129,587



104,513

Transportation and processing costs 12,052



8,495



26,917



21,233

Production and ad valorem taxes 38,235



30,604



96,386



82,121

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 211,737



157,352



584,023



424,103

General and administrative expenses (including stock-based compensation) 36,718



37,555



109,662



108,541

Exploration and abandonment costs 11,988



11,140



35,054



19,917

Acquisition costs —



—



—



2

Accretion of asset retirement obligations 373



361



1,071



1,074

Gain on sale of property (1,887)



(1,383)



(1,887)



(6,438)

Restructuring and other termination costs —



—



1,562



—

Other operating expenses 2,175



6,129



3,563



10,781

Total operating expenses 357,110



290,030



985,938



765,847

OPERATING INCOME 153,041



220,992



450,425



605,704

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)













Interest expense, net (33,578)



(32,854)



(100,177)



(98,580)

Gain (loss) on derivatives 56,552



(22,514)



(43,574)



(42,773)

Change in TRA liability —



—



—



(82)

Interest income 216



1,055



610



4,864

Other (expense) income (1,678)



(76)



(905)



459

Total other income (expense), net 21,512



(54,389)



(144,046)



(136,112)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 174,553



166,603



306,379



469,592

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (34,953)



(32,454)



(59,788)



(89,022)

NET INCOME 139,600



134,149



246,591



380,570

LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (19,890)



(20,840)



(35,010)



(65,216)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARSLEY ENERGY, INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 119,710



$ 113,309



$ 211,581



$ 315,354

















Net income per common share:













Basic $ 0.43



$ 0.41



$ 0.76



$ 1.17

Diluted $ 0.43



$ 0.41



$ 0.76



$ 1.16

Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 279,961



277,705



279,491



270,262

Diluted 280,547



278,396



279,954



270,846









(1) Certain reclassifications and adjustments to prior period amounts have been made to conform with current presentation.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,660



$ 163,216

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts:





Joint interest owners and other 43,656



39,564

Oil, natural gas and NGLs 176,261



136,209

Related parties 381



94

Short-term derivative instruments, net 216,525



191,297

Other current assets 10,101



10,332

Total current assets 451,584



540,712

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT





Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method 10,988,657



9,948,246

Accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment (1,851,971)



(1,295,098)

Total oil and natural gas properties, net 9,136,686



8,653,148

Other property, plant and equipment, net 179,409



170,739

Total property, plant and equipment, net 9,316,095



8,823,887

NONCURRENT ASSETS





Operating lease assets, net of accumulated depreciation 167,316



—

Long-term derivative instruments, net 54,741



20,124

Other noncurrent assets 5,960



6,640

Total noncurrent assets 228,017



26,764

TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,995,696



$ 9,391,363









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 410,001



$ 364,803

Revenue and severance taxes payable 135,408



127,265

Short-term derivative instruments, net 177,716



152,330

Current operating lease liabilities 83,145



—

Other current liabilities 3,465



4,547

Total current liabilities 809,735



648,945

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES





Long-term debt 2,197,093



2,181,667

Deferred tax liability 191,596



131,523

Operating lease liability 87,217



—

Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement 71,077



68,110

Long-term derivative instruments, net 46,822



16,633

Asset retirement obligations 27,604



24,750

Financing lease liability 1,768



—

Other noncurrent liabilities 59



—

Total noncurrent liabilities 2,623,236



2,422,683

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding —



—

Common stock





Class A, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 282,256,544 shares issued and 281,238,301 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 280,827,038 shares issued and 280,205,293 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 2,822



2,808

Class B, $0.01 par value, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 35,420,258 and 36,547,731 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 355



366

Additional paid in capital 5,195,144



5,163,987

Retained earnings 615,743



412,646

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,018,243 shares and 621,745 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (17,421)



(11,749)

Total stockholders' equity 5,796,643



5,568,058

Noncontrolling interests 766,082



751,677

Total equity 6,562,725



6,319,735

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,995,696



$ 9,391,363









(1) Certain reclassifications and adjustments to prior period amounts have been made to conform with current presentation.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 246,591



$ 380,570

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 584,023



424,103

Leasehold abandonments and impairments 34,074



18,319

Accretion of asset retirement obligations 1,071



1,074

Gain on sale of property (1,887)



(6,438)

Stock-based compensation 15,473



15,118

Deferred income tax expense 59,788



89,022

Change in TRA liability —



82

Loss on derivatives 43,574



42,773

Net cash (paid) received for derivative settlements (13,088)



94

Net cash paid for option premiums (35,321)



(40,087)

Other 5,140



3,375

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (44,144)



(45,089)

Accounts receivable—related parties (287)



240

Other current assets 5,062



(696)

Other noncurrent assets (274)



(386)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 33,303



(7,964)

Revenue and severance taxes payable 8,143



25,767

Other noncurrent liabilities 59



—

Net cash provided by operating activities 941,300



899,877

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Development of oil and natural gas properties (1,081,182)



(1,364,755)

Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties (33,841)



(96,702)

Additions to other property and equipment (28,155)



(62,542)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 40,967



87,954

Maturity of short-term investments —



149,331

Other 5,221



13,657

Net cash used in investing activities (1,096,990)



(1,273,057)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Borrowings under long-term debt 462,000



—

Payments on long-term debt (447,000)



(2,203)

Payments on financing lease obligations (2,126)



—

Debt issuance costs —



(45)

Repurchase of common stock (5,672)



(10,941)

Dividends and distributions paid (9,465)



—

Distributions to owners from consolidated subsidiary (603)



—

Net cash used in financing activities (2,866)



(13,189)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (158,556)



(386,369)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 163,216



554,189

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 4,660



$ 167,820

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Cash paid for interest $ (71,774)



$ (94,392)

Cash received for income taxes $ 240



$ —

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:





Asset retirement obligations incurred, including changes in estimate $ 1,619



$ 1,665

Additions (reductions) to oil and natural gas properties - change in capital accruals $ 15,429



$ (19,244)

Net premiums on options that settled during the period $ (31,513)



$ (52,451)









(1) Certain reclassifications and adjustments to prior period amounts have been made to conform with current presentation.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by the Company's management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as net income before depreciation, depletion and amortization, exploration and abandonment costs, net interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, change in Tax Receivable Agreement ("TRA") liability, stock-based compensation, acquisition costs, gain on sale of property, restructuring and other termination costs, accretion of asset retirement obligations, inventory write down, (gain) loss on derivatives, net settlements on derivative instruments and net premiums on options that settled during the period.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful because it allows the Company to more effectively evaluate its operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDAX because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDAX. The Company's computations of Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX to the GAAP financial measure of net income attributable to Parsley Energy, Inc. stockholders for each of the periods indicated.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Adjusted EBITDAX (Unaudited, in thousands)(1)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Adjusted EBITDAX reconciliation to net income:













Net income attributable to Parsley Energy, Inc. stockholders $ 119,710



$ 113,309



$ 211,581



$ 315,354

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 19,890



20,840



35,010



65,216

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 211,737



157,352



584,023



424,103

Exploration and abandonment costs 11,988



11,140



35,054



19,917

Interest expense, net 33,578



32,854



100,177



98,580

Interest income (216)



(1,055)



(610)



(4,864)

Income tax expense 34,953



32,454



59,788



89,022

EBITDAX 431,640



366,894



1,025,023



1,007,328

Change in TRA liability —



—



—



82

Stock-based compensation 5,175



4,686



15,473



15,118

Acquisition costs —



—



—



2

Gain on sale of property (1,887)



(1,383)



(1,887)



(6,438)

Restructuring and other termination costs —



—



1,562



—

Accretion of asset retirement obligations 373



361



1,071



1,074

Inventory write down —



451



—



495

(Gain) loss on derivatives (56,552)



22,514



43,574



42,773

Net settlements on derivative instruments 3,686



9,376



(13,108)



(516)

Net premiums on options that settled during the period (11,765)



(17,853)



(31,513)



(52,451)

Adjusted EBITDAX $ 370,670



$ 385,046



$ 1,040,195



$ 1,007,467















(1) Certain reclassifications to prior period amounts have been made to conform with current presentation.

Operating Cash Margin

Operating cash margin is not a measure of operating income as determined by GAAP. Operating cash margin is a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure used by the Company as an indicator of the Company's profitability and ability to manage its operating income. The Company defines operating cash margin as net income before income tax expense, other revenues, depreciation, depletion and amortization, exploration and abandonment costs, stock-based compensation, acquisition costs, accretion of asset retirement obligations, other operating expense, net interest expense, (gain) loss on sale of property, restructuring and other termination costs, (gain) loss on derivatives, change in TRA liability, interest income, and other income. The amounts included in the calculations of operating cash margin were computed in accordance with GAAP.

Operating cash margin is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in its SEC filings and posted on its website. The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash margin to the GAAP financial measure of net income attributable to Parsley Energy, Inc. stockholders.

Parsley Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Operating Cash Margin (Unaudited, in thousands, except for per unit data)(1)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating cash margin reconciliation to net income:













Net income attributable to Parsley Energy, Inc. stockholders $ 119,710



$ 113,309



$ 211,581



$ 315,354

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 19,890



20,840



35,010



65,216

Income tax expense 34,953



32,454



59,788



89,022

Other revenues (2,995)



(2,369)



(5,503)



(7,916)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 211,737



157,352



584,023



424,103

Exploration and abandonment costs 11,988



11,140



35,054



19,917

Stock-based compensation 5,175



4,686



15,473



15,118

Acquisition costs —



—



—



2

Accretion of asset retirement obligations 373



361



1,071



1,074

Other operating expense 2,175



6,129



3,563



10,781

Interest expense, net 33,578



32,854



100,177



98,580

Gain on sale of property (1,887)



(1,383)



(1,887)



(6,438)

Restructuring and other termination costs —



—



1,562



—

(Gain) loss on derivatives (56,552)



22,514



43,574



42,773

Change in TRA liability —



—



—



82

Interest income (216)



(1,055)



(610)



(4,864)

Other income 1,678



76



905



(459)

Operating cash margin $ 379,607



$ 396,908



$ 1,083,781



$ 1,062,345

Operating cash margin per Boe $ 27.44



$ 37.13



$ 28.62



$ 36.75

















Average price per Boe, without realized derivatives $ 36.65



$ 47.58



$ 37.78



$ 47.17

Operating cash margin percentage 75 %

78 %

76 %

78 %







(1) Certain reclassifications to prior period amounts have been made to conform with current presentation.

Free Cash Flow (Outspend)

Free cash flow (outspend) is not a measure of net cash provided by operating activities as determined by GAAP. Free cash flow (outspend) is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by the Company as an indicator of the Company's ability to manage its operating cash flow (outspend), internally fund its exploration and development activities, pay dividends, and to service or incur additional debt. The Company defines free cash flow (outspend) as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions, less accrual-based development capital expenditures. The amounts included in the calculations of free cash flow (outspend) were computed in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow (outspend) is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in its SEC filings and posted on its website. The following table provides a reconciliation of free cash flow (outspend) to the GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities.