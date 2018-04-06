Parsley Energy Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Parsley Energy, Inc.

16:05 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) plans to report first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, May 3, 2018, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host its quarterly conference call at 9:00 AM EST (8:00 AM CST) on Friday, May 4, 2018.

By Phone:

Dial 877-407-0672 (United States/Canada) or 412-902-0003 (International) approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and request the Parsley Energy earnings conference call.




A telephone replay will be available through Friday, May 18 by dialing 877-660-6853 (United States/Canada) or 201-612-7415 (International). Conference ID: 13678639.


By Webcast:

www.parsleyenergy.com




Select "Events & Presentations" under the "Investors" section of the Company's website. Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Parsley Energy, Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, visit our website at www.parsleyenergy.com.

 

Parsley Energy Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Parsley Energy, Inc.

16:05 ET