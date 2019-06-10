Parsley Energy To Participate In Upcoming Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in the 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

About Parsley Energy, Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.parsleyenergy.com.

SOURCE Parsley Energy, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.parsleyenergy.com

