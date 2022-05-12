Parsley Health Moves in-Network with Aetna New York to Bring Coverage of Holistic Primary Care to More New Yorkers with Chronic Conditions

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsley Health announced that it is moving in-network with Aetna New York, a CVS Health company. This is the first time Parsley will be available in-network with a major insurance provider. Parsley has plans to expand to additional providers in the near future.

"By becoming an in-network provider with Aetna New York we're able to immediately increase access to personalized, longitudinal medical care that helps patients make lasting improvements to their chronic conditions," said Dr. Robin Berzin, M.D., Founder and CEO of Parsley Health. "Our data shows that by offering a comprehensive, holistic approach that addresses the root cause of chronic conditions, we are able to improve or resolve symptoms for more than 80% of patients in the first year of membership, while also significantly reducing prescription drug usage and referrals to specialists. We offer life-changing care for patients who have been suffering. And reducing the cost of our care through insurance is paramount to reaching those who need us most."

Parsley Health was founded in 2016 to serve the complex health needs of women and families. According to the CDC, approximately 6 in 10 Americans suffer from chronic conditions. The majority are women. And many more remain undiagnosed. Yet the complexities of women's health needs are not well served by the conventional primary care model, in which 1 in 5 women report feeling dismissed by their doctors. Parsley's unique clinical model blends functional medicine with conventional primary care to address the root cause of chronic conditions – creating personalized, holistic care plans that put food, lifestyle, and proactive diagnostic testing on the prescription pad alongside medication.

Parsley treats patients comprehensively throughout their lifecycles and across multiple conditions, while also caring for their partners, children, and family members of any gender or identification. As a result of this approach, the majority of Parsley Health patients improve or resolve their conditions within their first year of care – putting an end to the revolving door of specialist-referrals and prescription-drug-overload for those seeking relief from gastrointestinal, autoimmune, hormone, fertility, metabolic, and mental health concerns.

"Parsley Health's move to go in-network with Aetna New York is essential to supporting the health of New Yorkers, and it is also a signal that we're on the cusp of a sea change," said Carladenise Edwards, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer at Henry Ford Health System and member of Parsley Health's Medical Advisory Board. "Insurers are beginning to accept providers, like Parsley Health, that have a holistic approach to healthcare and are designed to prevent and treat the suffering caused by chronic diseases. This is the one of the first steps in an insurance revolution that will have positive ripple effects across the country."

Since launch, Parsley has grown into the largest holistic medical practice in America, serving tens of thousands of patients across the U.S. through telemedicine nationwide and in-person care in New York and California. Parsley's membership includes 5 doctor's visits and 5 health coach visits per year – ensuring more than 3 hours of dedicated doctor-patient time annually to identify the root cause of health concerns – in addition to advanced diagnostic testing, unlimited messaging, personalized medications and nutritional guidance.

Parsley's doctors are trained in conventional medicine, have undergone additional training in holistic care and have completed Parsley's in-house fellowship program. They are paired with health coaches trained in nutrition and lifestyle interventions to provide Parsley's comprehensive whole-body approach to health.

About Parsley Health

Parsley Health is the nation's leading holistic medical practice for women and families, designed to address patients' complex health needs and drive powerful outcomes. More than 80% of Parsley patients feel better within their first year of care, while also significantly reducing prescription drug use and specialist referrals for gastrointestinal, autoimmune, hormone, fertility, metabolic, and mental health conditions. At Parsley patients see the whole picture of their health, identify and address the root drivers of illness, and experience accessible, supportive care from providers who listen. Parsley combines advanced diagnostic testing, personalized medications and nutritional guidance to provide best-in-class modern holistic care -- all online. Learn more at https://www.parsleyhealth.com/aetna-ny-insurance .

