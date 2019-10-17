Parsley Health Opens Los Angeles Flagship Center

"Los Angeles is a national leader in creating healthy living and wellness trends—and these trends need to be rooted in the best available science," said Dr. Robin Berzin, Parsley Health founder and CEO. "Our LA flagship bridges the gap between medicine and wellness—both in the way our doctors practice and the way the space is designed—so we're able to give the community the healthcare they want with the quality they deserve."

Parsley Health offers a unique approach to medicine that blends cutting-edge testing, nutrition, and wellness with conventional medicine. Parsley doctors are conventionally trained at top medical schools and universities—and do an additional fellowship focused on nutrition, mental health, sleep, fitness, supplements and advanced diagnostic testing.

The new Parsley Health Los Angeles Center integrates elements of biophilic design proven to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and lower cortisol levels. An on-site cafe for members will serve pre-packaged chef-curated healthy snacks.

Annual Parsley Health memberships are $150 per month and include five doctors visits (totaling nearly 4-hours of patient/doctor time), five health coach visits and unlimited online messaging with the health team 365 days a year. All LA memberships will include full telemedicine integration. As part of the LA flagship launch, Parsley is currently offering $400 off founding membership with the code LAFM.

The LA flagship launch comes on the tail of Parsley Health's national digital rollout of a telemedicine membership for ongoing care and Parsley's first at-home diagnostics product, Comprehensive Hormone Care .

About Parsley Health

Parsley Health is a new kind of digital health company offering personalized medical services across telemedicine, diagnostics and in-person care. Parsley's unique approach blends cutting-edge testing, nutrition, wellness and prevention with conventional medicine. It is the first and only vertically integrated digital health solution for reversing chronic disease and optimizing health. Parsley centers are currently open in LA, NYC and SF and fully-digital telemedicine services will be available nationwide in early 2020. Learn more at www.parsleyhealth.com/consultation/

Contact: press@parsleyhealth.com

SOURCE Parsley Health

Related Links

http://www.parsleyhealth.com

