Parsley Market size is set to grow by USD 1.25 billion from 2024-2028, increasing prominence of private-label brands to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global parsley market size is estimated to grow by USD 1253.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.87% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Fresh parsley and Dry parsley),

Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and

Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle

East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East

and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AgriFutures Australia,Aum Agri Freeze Foods, B

and G Foods Inc.,Badia Spices Inc.,Camstar

Herbs Ltd., Frontier Co op,Geo Fresh Organic

,GreenDNA IndiaPvt. Ltd.,Kroger Co.,Litehouse

Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., Morton and Bassett,

Naturevibe Botanicals,NOMU Brands Pty Ltd., O

IJA,Pereg Gourmet Spices, Swanson Health

Products Inc., ThePahari Life, The Watkins Co.,

and Universal Parsley Indonesia

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The organic parsley market caters to consumers seeking herb products free from synthetic additives. Organically grown parsley plants avoid herbicides, fertilizers, and pesticides, relying instead on biodiversity and local climatic conditions. Regulatory bodies like the USDA and the non-GMO Project monitor organic parsley production. Parsley offers various medicinal benefits, including anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It is used in spices, herbs, flavors, cuisines, and cosmetics. Organic farming practices, such as permaculture and sustainable methods, ensure high-quality parsley seeds and products.

Market Challenges

The Parsley Market encompasses the trade of Petroselinum crispum, a member of the Apiaceae family, renowned for its medicinal benefits, flavors, and culinary uses. Parsley, available as flat leaf or curly, is rich in calcium, magnesium, folate, and potassium. However, concerns regarding excessive chemical exposure during production persist. Inorganic fertilizers and pesticides are commonly used, leading to potential health risks and negative impacts on taste and quality. Sustainable farming practices, such as permaculture and organic methods, are gaining popularity to address these concerns. Parsley is used extensively in various cuisines, including heart health-focused dishes, and is often paired with herbs like coriander, basil, chives, and mint. Despite these challenges, the Parsley Market continues to grow, driven by consumer demand for fresh, organic ingredients and innovative packaging techniques.

Segment Overview

This parsley market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Fresh parsley

1.2 Dry parsley Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Fresh parsley- The Parsley market segmentation by product reveals its widespread application in various industries and retail channels. Convenience stores and supermarkets are significant buyers of fresh parsley, catering to the demand for convenience and quick meal solutions. In industry verticals, parsley is a staple ingredient in the Food and Beverage sector, particularly in the culinary world. Parsley's health benefits, including its high calcium, magnesium, folate, potassium, and phytochemical content, have expanded its reach into the Pharmaceuticals industry. Parsley is known to aid in menstrual difficulties, digestive complaints, arthritis, rheumatism, and other health issues like rickets, sciatica, hair growth, lice elimination, and beauty treatments. The market for parsley is dynamic, with the emergence of cutting-edge products like organic parsley, high-quality parsley seeds, pharma cuticles, parsley seed oil, soaps, cosmetics, and perfumes. The Organic Trade Association reports a growing trend towards organic parsley, as consumers increasingly seek to avoid insecticides and conventional farming practices. Additionally, home gardens are a significant source of fresh parsley, with many opting for flat leaf parsley and French curly parsley varieties for their unique flavors and health benefits.

3.1 Europe- In the dynamic Parsley Market landscape, various herbs such as Coriander, Basil, Chives, and Mint thrive, contributing significantly to the domestic spices sector. These herbs, rich in essential nutrients like Calcium, Magnesium, Folate, and Potassium, play a crucial role in mitigating health issues like heart disease and chronic diseases. However, the industry faces challenges due to pollution, fertilizer, and pesticide usage. Packaging techniques have emerged as a crucial factor in maintaining the freshness and quality of these herbs. The convenience stores industry verticals have witnessed a surge in demand for cutting-edge, flat leaf parsley and French curly parsley. The Pharmaceuticals industry also explores the potential of these herbs in treating menstrual difficulties, digestive complaints, arthritis, rheumatism, and other health concerns. Moreover, agriculture migration and the involvement of food companies have influenced the Parsley Market's growth trajectory. Organic farming practices have gained popularity due to consumer preferences for healthier and sustainable options. Keywords like Menstruation regulation, Uterine health, Abdominal cramp, Pain, Nausea, Fatigue, and Organic are integral to the ongoing discourse surrounding the Parsley Market.

Research Analysis

The Parsley Market encompasses the trade and commerce of Parsley, an herb belonging to the Petroselinum crispum species. This versatile ingredient is widely used in various cuisines for its unique flavors and medicinal benefits. Parsley seeds are also in demand due to their organic nature and rich nutritional value, which includes essential vitamins like Folate and minerals such as Potassium. Parsley oil is another valuable product derived from the plant, finding applications in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries. The market for Parsley is significant, with its usage extending to the alleviation of Menstrual difficulties, Digestive complaints, Arthritis, Rheumatism, Rickets, Sciatica, Hair growth, Lice elimination, and Beauty treatments. Additionally, Parsley is known to help reduce Broken capillaries and alleviate symptoms of Psoriasis. Convenience stores and supermarkets are key distribution channels for Parsley and its derived products.

Market Research Overview

Parsley Market refers to the global trade of parsley, a herb known for its distinctive flavor and nutritional benefits. This market caters to the demand for fresh, dried, and processed parsley products. Parsley is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, making it a popular ingredient in various cuisines worldwide. The market is driven by increasing health consciousness and the growing trend of using natural ingredients in food and beverage industries. Additionally, the convenience of using dried and processed parsley has led to its widespread use in the foodservice sector. The market also includes the production and distribution of parsley seeds for agricultural purposes. Overall, the parsley market is a significant player in the herbs and spices industry, providing a diverse range of products to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

