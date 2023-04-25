Parsley Market size to grow by USD 1,193.44 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the improvements in packaging - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The parsley market size is set to grow by USD 1,193.44 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.84%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Parsley Market 2023-2027

Parsley Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Fresh Parsley



Dry Parsley

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth of the fresh parsley segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Fresh parsley is a culinary herb that is freshly harvested, washed, packaged, and consumed. It is used to garnish and flavor foods and drinks. Due to its high vitamin K content, it also helps prevent Alzheimer's and eye diseases. Therefore, fresh parsley is in high demand due to its uses and benefits.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market, download a sample report!

Parsley Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the parsley market include AgriFutures Australia, Aum Agri Freeze Foods, B and G Foods Inc., Badia Spices Inc., Camstar Herbs Ltd., Frontier Co. op, Geo Fresh Organic, GreenDNA India Pvt. Ltd., Kroger Co., Litehouse Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., Morton and Bassett, Naturevibe Botanicals, NOMU Brands Pty Ltd., O IJA, Pereg Gourmet Spices, Swanson Health Products Inc., The Pahari Life, The Watkins Co., and Universal Parsley Indonesia. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the parsley market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

AgriFutures Australia - The company offers parsley oil, which is extracted from several parts of the parsley plant.

The company offers parsley oil, which is extracted from several parts of the parsley plant. Aum Agri Freeze Foods - The company offers parsley solutions such as Parsley Seasoning.

The company offers parsley solutions such as Parsley Seasoning. B and G Foods Inc. - The company offers parsley solutions such as Parsley Flakes.

Market trends such as growing demand for organic parsley are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as spoilage due to the overuse of fertilizers and pesticides is may threaten the growth of the market.

Parsley Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Improvements in packaging are especially driving the growth of the market. When it comes to packaged parsley, it is important to ensure reliable quality and safety. In order to increase the marketability of their products, parsley manufacturers rely on the latest materials and packaging technology. For example, packing parsley using vertical flow wrappers (VFFS) reduces the overall time and is more cost effective. This technology allows large quantities of parsley products to be packaged in a relatively short time. This is estimated to drive the growth of the global market in focus during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The use of permaculture in parsley production is an important trend in the market. Permaculture is becoming a popular concept because of its focus on adopting sustainable and self-sufficient agricultural practices. It is the design and management of agricultural methods that lead to a sustainable future. It's a basic concept that can be used for herbs such as parsley, which are suitable plants for permaculture. Like a potted plant, parsley is compact and can grow in tight spaces, making it a great option for people with limited land. Hence, these trends are expected to fuel market growth.

Key Challenges

Corruption due to the excessive use of fertilizers and pesticides is a major challenge hindering market growth. Parsley is exposed to chemicals during the manufacturing process. These harmful chemicals are absorbed by parsley leaves and cannot be removed by washing with water. Parsley use in food and beverages may be declining due to overuse of the chemicals. There are not many organic pesticides that are safe to use. Therefore, many growers use inorganic fertilizers. Unhealthy or fertile soils can also damage the final product. These chemicals not only harm plants but also harm the environment. Each year, much of the parsley produced is wasted by spoilage caused by the harsh chemicals used to grow it. This factor drives the growth of the global market in focus during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - Buy now!

Parsley Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist parsley market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the parsley market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the parsley market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of parsley market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The coriander oil market size is expected to increase by USD 33.05 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers coriander oil market segmentation by application (food and beverage, medical, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The health benefits associated with coriander oil are notably driving the coriander oil market growth.

The fruits and vegetables market in Egypt is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 11.26 million tons. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (vegetables and fruits), type (fresh, processed, and frozen), and application (commercial and household). The growth of the organized retail sector is the key factor driving the fruits and vegetables market growth in Egypt.

Parsley Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,193.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.42 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AgriFutures Australia, Aum Agri Freeze Foods, B and G Foods Inc., Badia Spices Inc., Camstar Herbs Ltd., Frontier Co. op, Geo Fresh Organic, GreenDNA India Pvt. Ltd., Kroger Co., Litehouse Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., Morton and Bassett, Naturevibe Botanicals, NOMU Brands Pty Ltd., O IJA, Pereg Gourmet Spices, Swanson Health Products Inc., The Pahari Life, The Watkins Co., and Universal Parsley Indonesia Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global parsley market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global parsley market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Fresh parsley - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Fresh parsley - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fresh parsley - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Fresh parsley - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fresh parsley - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Dry parsley - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Dry parsley - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Dry parsley - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Dry parsley - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Dry parsley - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AgriFutures Australia

Exhibit 111: AgriFutures Australia - Overview



Exhibit 112: AgriFutures Australia - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: AgriFutures Australia - Key offerings

12.4 Aum Agri Freeze Foods

Exhibit 114: Aum Agri Freeze Foods - Overview



Exhibit 115: Aum Agri Freeze Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Aum Agri Freeze Foods - Key offerings

12.5 B and G Foods Inc.

and G Foods Inc. Exhibit 117: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Badia Spices Inc.

Exhibit 120: Badia Spices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Badia Spices Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Badia Spices Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Camstar Herbs Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Camstar Herbs Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Camstar Herbs Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Camstar Herbs Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Frontier Co. op

Exhibit 126: Frontier Co. op - Overview



Exhibit 127: Frontier Co. op - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Frontier Co. op - Key offerings

12.9 Geo Fresh Organic

Exhibit 129: Geo Fresh Organic - Overview



Exhibit 130: Geo Fresh Organic - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Geo Fresh Organic - Key offerings

12.10 Kroger Co.

Exhibit 132: Kroger Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Kroger Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Kroger Co. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Kroger Co. - Key offerings

12.11 Litehouse Inc.

Exhibit 136: Litehouse Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Litehouse Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Litehouse Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 McCormick and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 139: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Morton and Bassett

Exhibit 143: Morton and Bassett - Overview



Exhibit 144: Morton and Bassett - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Morton and Bassett - Key offerings

12.14 Naturevibe Botanicals

Exhibit 146: Naturevibe Botanicals - Overview



Exhibit 147: Naturevibe Botanicals - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Naturevibe Botanicals - Key offerings

12.15 NOMU Brands Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 149: NOMU Brands Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: NOMU Brands Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: NOMU Brands Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Pereg Gourmet Spices

Exhibit 152: Pereg Gourmet Spices - Overview



Exhibit 153: Pereg Gourmet Spices - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Pereg Gourmet Spices - Key offerings

12.17 Swanson Health Products Inc.

Exhibit 155: Swanson Health Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Swanson Health Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Swanson Health Products Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio