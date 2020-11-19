Parsons Accelerates Denver's Intelligent Transportation Transformation

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has been selected to provide program management for the City and County of Denver's Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) Connected Vehicle (CV) project. The company will oversee the data integration of Internet of Things devices at intersections and in city vehicles such as snowplows, improving situational awareness for drivers and operators of the Traffic Management Center (TMC).

"We share Denver's view that the convergence of technology and innovation creates significant opportunity to improve daily life for its citizens," said Tom Topolski, executive vice president, Connected Communities at Parsons. "Our experts have been deploying intelligent transportation solutions and smart city technologies for more than 30 years, and we look forward to working with Denver to ensure this deployment has the right technology to address traffic congestion and safety by connecting freight, fleet and pedestrians."

The project includes technical project coordination, systems integration for the connected vehicle ecosystem, testing, deployment, cybersecurity and training for City and County of Denver personnel.

This work is part of a contract to provide numerous smart city solutions for the City and County of Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, which aims to increase mobility and safety while reducing congestion and fighting climate change. The contract includes services ranging from systems engineering with agile development and intelligent systems to data systems and infrastructure, technical documentation and more.

