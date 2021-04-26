Parsons and HLB Lighting Design Partner with Selma Center on National Historic Landmark

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it's working with the Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth, and Reconciliation on a new architectural lighting design and installation for the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Parsons will work with HLB Lighting Design to deliver this pro-bono project to illuminate the structure's regional and cultural importance as a National Historic Landmark.

Spanning the Alabama River, the Edmund Pettus Bridge is a civil rights landmark, known as the site of Bloody Sunday on March 7, 1965, when Alabama state troopers attacked civil rights advocates crossing the bridge as they marched to Montgomery to win the right to register to vote.

"The Edmund Pettus Bridge stands as a reminder of the never ending need to fight for racial equality and justice," said Mark Fialkowski, executive vice president and general manager of Parsons' mobility solutions business unit. "Illuminating this historic landmark will not only enrich the Selma skyline and advance community economic development goals for the region, but also reinforce our responsibility to continually represent the core values of diversity, equity and inclusion that connect humankind."

Parsons will provide agency coordination and structural and electrical engineering design services in support of the architectural lighting design for the bridge. The company will work with the Alabama Historical Commission, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, the National Park Service, and numerous other organizations and individuals to satisfy the requirements of the National Historic Preservation Act.

To learn more about Parsons' bridge expertise, visit Parsons.com/bridge/.

