Parsons and Knollwood Protect Older Veterans During COVID, Improve Safety

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) and Knollwood, an award-winning life plan community run by the Army Distaff Foundation (ADF) that serves military veterans, their families, and others over the age of 62, are partnering to help protect residents and staff during coronavirus (COVID-19). The group has installed Parsons' DetectWise™ health monitoring solution in the main entrance of Knollwood's Washington D.C. campus to screen valuable information regarding the health of employees, residents, and visitors to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

"As the nation continues grappling with the COVID-19 virus, we are proactively installing touchless health monitoring technology that will help protect those who live at Knollwood - many of them retired military," said Chuck Harrington, chief executive officer of Parsons. "Our partnership with Knollwood seeks to deliver the safe, healthy environment that their residents deserve."

DetectWise uses sensors to measure body temperature and, in conjunction with a mobile-based questionnaire and artificial-intelligence driven analytics, helps users – in this case Knollwood medical personnel – assess the risk profile of an individual being symptomatic for the COVID-19 virus. The touchless kiosks and biometric screeners allow for non-contact temperature screening of people seeking to access an area and can be linked with an individual's COVID-19 test history.

"ADF is investing in program innovations to make Knollwood stronger, smarter, and safer during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – and well beyond it. Our partnership with Parsons Corporation to improve health screening through an automated kiosk is one of many technologies we are pursuing to improve the health, safety, and well-being of the people who live and work at Knollwood." Gen. Jack Keane, USA (Ret.), Chairman, Board of Directors, ADF.

Knollwood is a non-profit life plan community for people age 62 and better, with its largest neighborhood designed for independent living and its smaller neighborhoods for those seeking care.

DetectWise is currently operating across the United States with medical/healthcare facilities, commercial and industrial companies as well as the Department of Defense. The offering is scalable and configurable to other challenges, including facial detection and recognition, mask detection and voice control.

To learn more about DetectWise, please visit: https://www.parsons.com/products/detectwise/

About ADF and Knollwood

ADF is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 1959 that provides housing, health, and wellness services to older adults who served our nation--regardless of financial status. ADF built, owns, and operates Knollwood, a life plan community for U.S. officers of the uniformed services and eligible family members, as well as high-level federal officials (GS-14+). ADF is a national leader in developing and implementing an innovative health and wellness experience for older adults who served our nation, inspiring Knollwood residents and other communities by example.

Knollwood is an award-winning community serving people with independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care services. Knollwood excels in providing a compassionate community with exceptional wellness care and purposeful living for older adults who served our nation. Adjacent to Rock Creek Park and minutes from fine dining, cultural attractions, and the nation's premier hospitals, the upper northwest Washington, D.C. location is unbeatable. Residents enjoy vibrant living with inviting, spacious, modern apartments and robust wellness programs to suit all interests.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

