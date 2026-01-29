Parsons' Attorney Connie Rogers Honored With 2025 AEMA President's Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Behle & Latimer (Parsons) is pleased to announce that attorney Connie Rogers has received the American Exploration & Mining Association's (AEMA's) 2025 President's Award, honoring her longstanding service and leadership within the organization and the broader mining industry.

Parsons' Shareholder Connie Rogers

The award was presented at AEMA's recent annual convention and is selected each year by the association's president of the Board of Trustees to recognize an individual who has provided significant or special service to AEMA. This year's designation read: "2025 President's Award, Connie Rogers, In recognition of your outstanding contributions to the American Exploration & Mining Association as a Trustee, Committee Chair, and trusted advisor to the mining community."

Rogers was recognized for her past service on AEMA's Board of Trustees, her role as founding co-chair of the association's Native American Resources and Outreach Committee, and her many years as a presenter in the convention's technical sessions.

"I was completely surprised and deeply honored to have been chosen by AEMA President Jay Gear (Coeur Mining) to receive the 2025 President's Award at the annual convention," Rogers said. "It is always a pleasure working with Jay, the great team at AEMA and the Board of Trustees on issues of real importance to the U.S. mining industry."

Gear, vice president of environment and permitting at Coeur Mining and AEMA's 2025 president, presented the award and highlighted Rogers' impact on the organization and its members. "Connie's leadership and steady guidance through complex issues are widely recognized and respected," Gear said.

Mark Compton AEMA's executive director said Rogers' contributions have helped shape the association and strengthen the mining industry as a whole. "We were very glad to honor Connie Rogers' tremendous contributions to AEMA and the mining industry during our 131st Annual Meeting," Compton said. "Connie has selflessly given her time and expertise to make AEMA a strong and relevant organization and the mining community a better place."

At Parsons Behle & Latimer, Rogers has been counseling clients in environmental & natural resources; energy; mining, including permitting, regulatory compliance, land use, water issues and matters involving Tribal governments and indigenous peoples for more than 25 years. She is widely regarded as a trusted adviser to mining companies navigating complex regulatory and stakeholder challenges.

Lisa A. Kirschner, a Parsons Behle & Latimer environmental and water law attorney and an AEMA board member, praised Rogers' influence within the organization. "Connie is a leader in every sense of the word," Kirschner said. "Her insight, integrity and commitment to collaboration have strengthened AEMA and advanced meaningful dialogue across the mining industry."

Parsons is proud to celebrate Rogers' achievement and congratulates her on receiving the well-deserved 2025 AEMA President's Award

About Parsons Behle & Latimer (General and Utah)

Established in Salt Lake City in 1882, Parsons Behle & Latimer's (Parsons) more than 210 attorneys deliver an in-depth range of experience to its clients in the following industries: agriculture; banking and financial services; construction; dental; energy; healthcare; manufacturing; mining; natural resources; oil and gas; real estate; resorts and recreation; start-ups and venture capital; and technology. One of Utah's largest law firms, Parsons remains on the forefront of business and industry trends to help clients accelerate their business objectives. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Parsons has offices in Lehi, Park City and St. George, Utah; Boise, Idaho Falls and Rexburg, Idaho; Helena and Missoula, Montana; Reno, Nevada; and Jackson, Wyoming. To learn more, visit parsonsbehle.com

Media contact:

Dana Robinson

Marketing and Communications Director

Parsons Behle & Latimer

Phone: 801.536.6647 Mobile: 801.541.4625

[email protected]

SOURCE Parsons Behle & Latimer