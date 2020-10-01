Parsons Awarded First DoD Ground-Based Directed Energy Contract

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) has been awarded a $50.6 million, six-year contract by the U.S. Air Force for the manufacturing, integration and sustainment of 13 Recovery of Airbase Denied by Ordnance (RADBO) systems. RADBO employs the Parsons developed ZEUS™ directed energy system to destroy unexploded ordinance with extreme accuracy in previously denied areas and improves the safety of deployed warfighters.

"This is Parsons innovation: delivering a game changing warfighting product," said Hector Cuevas, Parsons executive vice president of missile defense and C5ISR. "We're proud to partner with the Air Force in deploying this critical force protection and mission enabling technology that will greatly increase safe and effective explosive ordnance disposal operations."

The program is the first Department of Defense (DoD) ground-based laser system placed into production. RADBO is comprised of three main components: the mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle, a ZEUS™ laser, and an interrogation arm assembly. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal personnel can operate the laser and robotic arm from the safety of the MRAP to rapidly clear multiple unexploded ordnance from airfields. Parsons is the original equipment manufacturer of the ZEUS™ laser.

The ZEUS™ laser can hit targets more than 300 meters away from the vehicle and is powerful enough to detonate small submunitions from cluster bombs, land mines, general purposed bombs and thick-cased artillery rounds.

