Parsons Awarded James S. Cogswell Industrial Security Achievement Award

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has been awarded the James S. Cogswell Industrial Security Achievement Award by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Polaris Alpha Advanced Systems, Inc., a Parsons company acquired in 2018 that specializes in prototype development and sensor and imagery analysis was selected for the award.

"Our selection for this prestigious award reflects Parsons' total commitment to the protection of classified information to ensure the greatest protection for the U.S. warfighter," said Carey Smith, president and chief operating officer of Parsons. "I am proud of the Parsons employees who fully embrace security measures to better safeguard our nation. This recognition elevates Parsons to an elite tier of national industrial security contractors."

The Cogswell Award, established in 1966 in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of industrial security within the DoD, recognizes outstanding participation and compliance with the National Industrial Security Program. Sixty-one winners were chosen from 12,500 cleared facilities. The rigorous selection criteria include establishing and maintaining a security program that far exceeds the basic National Industrial Security Program requirements; providing leadership in establishing best practices; and maintaining the highest standards for security. This is Parsons' first Cogswell award recognition.

