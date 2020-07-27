Parsons CEO Charles Harrington Named to Quality of Life Plus Board of Directors

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Chuck Harrington has been named to the Quality of Life Plus (QL+) Board of Directors. With this appointment, Harrington brings a wealth of experience and leadership to assist the QL+ mission of providing innovative STEM solutions to veterans, first responders, and their families.

"Like Parsons, QL+ is on a quest to deliver a better world to our nation's veterans and warfighters whose sacrifice and service allow for the freedom and security Americans experience every day," said Harrington. "I'm energized to support such a mission-focused organization and look forward to helping them improve the lives of our nation's heroes."

Harrington joined Parsons in 1982 as an engineer performing technical and later project management duties on classified projects for the U.S. Departments of Energy and Defense. He later founded and led Parsons' business into the biotechnology, semiconductor and telecommunications industries prior to becoming chief financial officer of the corporation in 2006. Chuck was named chief executive officer in 2008 and chairman of the board of directors later that same year.

"Chuck Harrington has done a fantastic job strategically leading Parsons through several important growth milestones while maintaining mission focus, the highest industry standards, and a commitment to excellence. I am very pleased that QL+ has the honor of welcoming Chuck Harrington to our board," said QL+ Founder, Jon Monett. "He is a successful leader who will be an important teammate to expand QL+'s impact, visibility, and service to America's heroes."

"We are excited to have Chuck join the QL+ board of directors. His demonstrated leadership, business acumen, and tremendous record of success throughout a long and distinguished career add a new dimension of class and experience to the board," remarked retired Lt. Gen. Ray Palumbo, chairman of the QL+ board of directors. "For me personally, it's an honor to have someone of Chuck's caliber on our team."

Chuck Harrington graduated with honors from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, with a bachelor's degree in engineering. He then graduated with honors from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), with a master's degree in business administration with concentrations in finance and marketing. Chuck also attended the Advanced Management Program at the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. He received an honorary Doctorate from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, for accomplishments in the field of engineering.

