Parsons CEO Will Present at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced that Chuck Harrington, Chairman, CEO and President, will present at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, Calif., on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at approximately 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time (11:45 a.m. Eastern Time).

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons' website (www.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media: Investor Relations: Bryce McDevitt Dave Spille Parsons Corporation Parsons Corporation (703) 851-4425 (571) 655-8264 Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com Dave.Spille@Parsons.com

