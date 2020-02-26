Parsons' Chuck Harrington Recognized for Supporting Veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) is honored to announce that Chief Executive Officer Chuck Harrington received the Patriot Award from the North Carolina Committee of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The organization recognized Parsons for support of Lieutenant Colonel Chuck McGregor, US Marine Corps Reserve, and vice president, Cybersecurity Operations for Parsons, during his deployment to Afghanistan in 2018-2019.

The company provided accommodations including flexible scheduling; benefit and compensation bridging; time off before and after deployment; and checking in on and caring for McGregor's family. Approximately 10% of Parsons' US workforce are military, reservist or guard veterans, and the company offers numerous support programs to help ensure a successful personal and professional transition from military to civilian life.

"Chuck McGregor is the epitome of an American hero. From his four deployments – two tours in Iraq and two in Afghanistan – to the leadership he displays every single day at our company," said Harrington. "It is an honor to work with Chuck at Parsons, and this award is testimony to the company's longstanding support of military veterans, reservists, guard members and their families."

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for reserve service members.

"Nearly half of our military force resides in the National Guard and Reserve, and our organization is honored to support these brave men and women, and their civilian employers," said Ed Hamilton, vice chair, North Carolina Committee for ESGR. "Chuck Harrington and the Parsons family were extremely supportive of Lieutenant Colonel McGregor's deployment, and I am honored to recognize and award those efforts today."

The North Carolina Committee of ESGR presented the Patriot Award to Harrington on February 26, 2020 at Parsons' Charlotte, North Carolina office.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

