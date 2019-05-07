Parsons Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation ("Parsons"), a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 18,518,500 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,777,775 shares of common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 8, 2019, under the ticker symbol "PSN." The closing of the offering is expected to occur on May 10, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities are serving as Senior Co-Managers and Cowen, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, MUFG and Scotiabank are serving as Co-Managers for the offering.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. Celebrating 75 years of operations, Parsons provides technical design and engineering services and software to address our customers' challenges. Parsons has differentiated capabilities in cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons' combination of talented professionals and advanced technology enables a safer, smarter and more interconnected world.

