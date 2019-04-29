Parsons Corporation Launches Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation ("Parsons"), a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets, today announced that it has commenced an initial public offering of its common stock. Parsons is offering 18,518,500 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price between $26.00 and $28.00 per share. Parsons expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,777,775 shares of common stock. Parsons has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PSN."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities are serving as Senior Co-Managers and Cowen, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, MUFG and Scotiabank are serving as Co-Managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or

28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. Celebrating 75 years of operations, Parsons provides technical design and engineering services and software to address our customers' challenges. Parsons has differentiated capabilities in cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons' combination of talented professionals and advanced technology enables a safer, smarter and more interconnected world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to Parsons' proposed securities offering. Words such as "believes," "intends," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed securities offering discussed above will be consummated on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed securities offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parsons, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in Parsons' filings with the SEC. Parsons undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Media Contact:

Brian Schaffer

Prosek Partners

bschaffer@prosek.com

SOURCE Parsons Corporation