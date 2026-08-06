Parsons Corporation (PSN) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Parsons Corporation shares dropped 35% after the Company reported a Q2 CY2026 net loss and cut full-year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of PSN investors.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) shares fell on July 29, 2026, after the Company reported a Q2 CY2026 net loss of approximately $15 million and adjusted EBITDA of roughly $42 million -- down approximately 72% from the prior-year period. If you suffered a loss on your Parsons investment, you are encouraged to click here to submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

In a Form 8-K filed the same day, Parsons reduced FY-2026 revenue guidance to $6.2--$6.5 billion, down from $6.5--$6.8 billion, and cut adjusted EBITDA guidance to $500--$560 million from $615--$675 million. Quarterly revenue came in at approximately $1.58--$1.60 billion, roughly 1% below the prior year and short of the $1.61 billion consensus estimate.

Management attributed the shortfall to timing-related impacts from divestitures, project delays, lower pass-through costs, and a confidential fixed-price contract that was cancelled. That program had been described on the Company's November 5, 2025 earnings call as being "in a wind-down state.'"

Investors who purchased Parsons securities and lost money are encouraged to have their losses reviewed at no cost, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PSN Investigation

Q: What is the PSN securities investigation about?A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares declined after the Company disclosed a Q2 2026 net loss, a roughly 72% year-over-year drop in adjusted EBITDA, and a cut to FY-2026 guidance, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PSN investigation?A: Investors who purchased PSN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated?A: The investigation concerns whether Parsons Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook. When the Company cut guidance on July 29, 2026, the stock price declined 35%.

Q: What do PSN investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PSN shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PSN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP