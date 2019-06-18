Parsons Delivers Strong First Quarter 2019 Results; Reports Robust Bookings and Backlog Growth; and Bolsters Federal Solutions Business with OGSystems Acquisition
Q1 2019 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue of $904 million, 20% increase from the first quarter of 2018
- Net income of $10 million, impacted by increased M&A-related intangible amortization expenses and IPO costs
- Adjusted EBITDA increases 43% to $68 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin increases 120 basis points to 7.5%
- First quarter 2019 and trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x
- Total backlog of $8.6 billion, 35% increase from the first quarter of 2018
Q1 2019 Strategic Highlights:
- Acquired OGSystems, leader in geospatial intelligence solutions for the U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of Defense
- Won three Federal Solutions single-award contracts worth $100 million or more
- Recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for tenth consecutive year
CENTREVILLE, Va., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
CEO Commentary
"We reported strong first quarter revenue, profitability and bookings," said Chuck Harrington, Chairman, CEO and President of Parsons Corporation. "Our results reflect continued execution and implementation of our strategy to expand our technology base in our core defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. We've had a great start to the year, and we are excited about our future with our robust balance sheet and differentiated solutions aligned with large and growing customer markets."
First Quarter 2019 Results
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2019 increased 20% from the prior year period primarily due to the Polaris Alpha and OGSystems acquisitions, which added $122 million, and organic growth in both our Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure market segments. Operating income decreased 41% from the first quarter of 2018 primarily due to an increase in acquisition-related intangible amortization expenses and IPO costs. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons decreased 60% due to the same factors as noted above and higher interest expense.
Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019 was $68 million, a 43% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 7.5%, or by 120 basis points from the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin increased primarily as a result of recent acquisitions in the Federal Solutions segment, as well as organic revenue growth and margin expansion in both the Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment also benefited from a shift in revenue mix to higher margin markets including cyber, intelligence, geospatial, missile defense and space.
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons for the first quarter of 2019 was $64 million, a 47% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted EPS was $0.57, a 67% increase over the first quarter of 2018. These increases were primarily driven by the same factors as noted above.
Information about the Company's use of non-GAAP financial information is provided on page 9 and in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included herein.
Segment Results
Federal Solutions Segment
|
Three Months Ended
|
Growth
|
March 30,
2018
|
March 31,
2019
|
Dollars/
Percent
|
Percent
|
Revenue
|
$
|
291,335
|
$
|
422,812
|
$
|
131,477
|
45
|
%
|
Adj. EBITDA including noncontrolling interests
|
$
|
20,174
|
$
|
38,992
|
$
|
18,818
|
93
|
%
|
Adj. EBITDA margin including noncontrolling interests
|
6.9
|
%
|
9.2
|
%
|
2.3
|
%
|
33
|
%
|
Adj. EBTIDA attributable to Parsons Corp.
|
$
|
20,154
|
$
|
38,866
|
$
|
18,712
|
93
|
%
|
Adj. EBITDA margin attributable to Parsons Corp.
|
6.9
|
%
|
9.2
|
%
|
2.3
|
%
|
33
|
%
First quarter 2019 revenue increased $131 million, or 45%, compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by the acquisitions of Polaris Alpha and OGSystems, which contributed $122 million of revenue to the first quarter of 2019, as well as organic growth.
Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation for the first quarter of 2019 both increased by $19 million, or 93%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin for both metrics increased to 9.2%, or by 230 basis points from the first quarter of 2018. The increases were primarily driven by the acquisitions of Polaris Alpha and OGSystems, as well as margin expansion in our legacy business.
Critical Infrastructure Segment
|
Three Months Ended
|
Growth
|
March 30,
2018
|
March 31,
2019
|
Dollars/
Percent
|
Percent
|
Revenue
|
$
|
463,344
|
$
|
481,593
|
$
|
18,249
|
4
|
%
|
Adj. EBITDA including noncontrolling interests
|
$
|
27,556
|
$
|
29,182
|
$
|
1,626
|
6
|
%
|
Adj. EBITDA margin including noncontrolling interests
|
5.9
|
%
|
6.1
|
%
|
0.1
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Adj. EBTIDA attributable to Parsons Corp.
|
$
|
23,656
|
$
|
25,559
|
$
|
1,903
|
8
|
%
|
Adj. EBITDA margin attributable to Parsons Corp.
|
5.1
|
%
|
5.3
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
4
|
%
First quarter 2019 revenue increased $18 million, or 4%, compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to revenue growth on existing contracts.
Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the first quarter of 2019 increased $2 million, or 6%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin including noncontrolling interests increased to 6.1%, or by 10 basis points from the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily driven by lower operational overhead costs, partially offset by targeted increases in business development costs.
Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation for the first quarter of 2019 increased $2 million, or 8%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to Parsons increased to 5.3%, or by 20 basis points from the first quarter of 2018. The increase was driven by the same factors as noted above.
Key Performance Indicators
- Book-to-bill ratio: First quarter 2019: 1.4x on net bookings of $1.2 billion. Trailing 12-month: 1.4x on net bookings of $5.1 billion.
- Total backlog: First quarter 2019: $8.6 billion, 35% increase over the first quarter of 2018.
- Cash flow used in operating activities: First quarter 2019: $60 million, 8% increase from first quarter 2018.
- Debt: First quarter 2019: total and net debt were $659 million and $538 million, respectively. Following receipt of IPO proceeds, total and net debt were approximately $250 million and $50, respectively, positioning the Company for continued investment in the implementation of its strategy. The Company defines net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents.
First Quarter 2019 Highlights
- Awarded a $175 million re-compete contract from a classified government customer to provide services relating to information technology infrastructure and industrial control systems.
- Awarded a new $147 million contract by another classified government customer to provide high-end software, hardware, integration, operations and maintenance and mission support.
- Awarded a new contract worth approximately $100 million by the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center for integration services for small satellite delivery to space.
- Awarded a new $982 million ceiling value multiple-award contract for the Army to provide a full-spectrum of cyber electromagnetic initiatives.
- Acquired OGSystems, LLC, a disruptive geospatial intelligence solutions and immersive engineering provider that creates technology solutions for the United States intelligence community and the Department of Defense.
- Recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies. Parsons has been recognized by Ethisphere for ten consecutive years.
About Parsons Corporation
Parsons is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. Celebrating 75 years of operations, Parsons provides technical design and engineering services and software products to address our customers' challenges. Parsons has differentiated capabilities in cybersecurity, intelligence, missile defense, space, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons' combination of talented professionals and advanced technology enables a safer, smarter and more interconnected world.
PARSONS CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 30, 2018
|
March 31, 2019
|
Revenues
|
$
|
754,679
|
$
|
904,405
|
Direct costs of contracts
|
602,972
|
714,237
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures
|
11,031
|
10,397
|
Indirect, general and administrative expenses
|
123,847
|
177,519
|
Operating income
|
38,891
|
23,046
|
Interest income
|
741
|
477
|
Interest expense
|
(3,999)
|
(8,292)
|
Other income, net
|
1,152
|
41
|
(Interest and other expense) gain associated with claim on long-term contract
|
(2,330)
|
-
|
Total other expense
|
(4,436)
|
(7,774)
|
Income before income tax provision
|
34,455
|
15,272
|
Income tax provision
|
(5,353)
|
(1,886)
|
Net income including noncontrolling interests
|
29,102
|
13,386
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(3,815)
|
(3,645)
|
Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation
|
$
|
25,287
|
$
|
9,741
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
0.12
|
Weighted average number shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 30, 2018
|
March 31, 2019
|
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
81,846,305
|
78,161,484
|
Dilutive common share equivalents
|
-
|
-
|
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
81,846,305
|
78,161,484
|
PARSONS CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share information)
(Unaudited)
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents (including $73,794 and $42,872 Cash of consolidated joint ventures)
|
$
|
280,221
|
$
|
121,408
|
Restricted cash and investments
|
974
|
9,061
|
Accounts receivable, net (including $180,325 and $193,597 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures, net)
|
623,286
|
651,924
|
Contract assets (including $21,270 and $23,964 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures)
|
515,319
|
571,755
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $11,837 and $9,423 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures)
|
69,007
|
77,013
|
Total current assets
|
1,488,807
|
1,431,161
|
Property and equipment, net (including $2,561 and $2,507 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures, net)
|
91,849
|
97,298
|
Right of use assets, operating leases
|
-
|
216,484
|
Goodwill
|
736,938
|
921,097
|
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures
|
63,560
|
67,202
|
Intangible assets, net
|
179,519
|
250,948
|
Deferred tax assets
|
5,680
|
4,891
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
46,225
|
43,917
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,612,578
|
$
|
3,032,998
|
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable (including $87,914 and $91,505 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures)
|
$
|
226,345
|
$
|
203,684
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $73,209 and $71,593 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures)
|
559,700
|
547,954
|
Contract liabilities (including $38,706 and $46,754 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures)
|
208,576
|
225,017
|
Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases
|
-
|
53,029
|
Income taxes payable
|
11,540
|
9,415
|
Short-term notes payable
|
-
|
149,786
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,006,161
|
1,188,885
|
Long-term employee incentives
|
41,913
|
29,991
|
Deferred gain resulting from sale-leaseback transactions
|
46,004
|
-
|
Long-term debt
|
429,164
|
509,211
|
Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases
|
-
|
181,274
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
6,240
|
7,922
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
127,863
|
111,023
|
Total liabilities
|
1,657,345
|
2,028,306
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
|
Redeemable common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) ,$1 par value; authorized 150,000,000 shares; 125,097,684 shares issued; 78,172,809 and 78,138,831 shares outstanding, recorded at redemption value
|
1,876,309
|
1,875,332
|
Shareholder's equity (deficit):
|
Treasury Stock, 46,918,140 and 46,958,853 shares at cost
|
(957,025)
|
(957,838)
|
Retained earnings
|
12,445
|
75,771
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(22,957)
|
(20,401)
|
Total Parsons Corporation shareholder's equity (deficit)
|
(967,537)
|
(902,468)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
46,461
|
31,828
|
Total shareholder's equity (deficit)
|
(921,076)
|
(870,640)
|
Total liabilities, redeemable common stock and shareholder's equity (deficit)
|
$
|
2,612,578
|
$
|
3,032,998
|
PARSONS CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 30, 2018
|
March 31, 2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income including noncontrolling interests
|
$
|
29,102
|
$
|
13,386
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9,009
|
30,591
|
Amortization of deferred gain
|
(1,813)
|
-
|
Amortization of debt issue costs
|
149
|
244
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
18
|
(27)
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
2,426
|
(279)
|
Deferred taxes
|
(138)
|
1,486
|
Foreign currency transaction gains and losses
|
(457)
|
618
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures
|
(11,031)
|
(10,397)
|
Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
|
15,406
|
10,794
|
Contributions of treasury stock
|
11,357
|
12,250
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and newly consolidated
joint ventures:
|
Accounts receivable
|
469,720
|
(17,135)
|
Contract assets
|
(531,157)
|
(46,984)
|
Prepaid expenses and current assets
|
(27,138)
|
(1,424)
|
Accounts payable
|
(723)
|
(28,182)
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
(44,016)
|
(24,023)
|
Billings in excess of costs
|
(152,147)
|
-
|
Contract liabilities
|
299,639
|
14,884
|
Provision for contract losses
|
(143,666)
|
-
|
Income taxes
|
(597)
|
(3,645)
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
10,624
|
(12,265)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(65,433)
|
(60,108)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(5,152)
|
(11,041)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
29
|
135
|
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
-
|
(287,482)
|
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
|
(3,058)
|
(4,905)
|
Return of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
|
-
|
2,234
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(8,181)
|
(301,059)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from borrowings under credit agreement
|
-
|
290,000
|
Repayments of borrowings under credit agreement
|
-
|
(60,000)
|
Payments for debt costs and credit agreement
|
-
|
(286)
|
Contributions by (distributions to) noncontrolling interests, net
|
6,497
|
(18,278)
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
(366)
|
(813)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
6,131
|
210,623
|
Effect of exchange rate changes
|
(825)
|
(182)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
(68,308)
|
(150,726)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
Beginning of year
|
446,144
|
281,195
|
End of period
|
$
|
377,836
|
$
|
130,469
|
Contract Awards (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 30, 2018
|
March 31, 2019
|
Federal Solutions
|
$
|
111,441
|
$
|
808,540
|
Critical Infrastructure
|
496,873
|
412,528
|
Total Awards
|
$
|
608,314
|
$
|
1,221,068
|
Backlog (in thousands):
|
March 30, 2018
|
March 31, 2019
|
Federal Solutions:
|
Funded
|
$
|
936,467
|
$
|
1,681,816
|
Unfunded
|
2,224,354
|
3,429,779
|
Total Federal Solutions
|
3,160,821
|
5,111,595
|
Critical Infrastructure:
|
Funded
|
3,161,513
|
3,442,374
|
Unfunded
|
-
|
-
|
Total Critical Infrastructure
|
3,161,513
|
3,442,374
|
Total Backlog
|
$
|
6,322,334
|
$
|
8,553,969
|
Book-To-Bill Ratio:
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 30, 2018
|
March 31, 2019
|
Federal Solutions
|
0.4
|
1.9
|
Critical Infrastructure
|
1.1
|
0.9
|
Overall
|
0.8
|
1.4
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The tables under "Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" present Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions of Williams Electric, Polaris Alpha and OGSystems, initial public offering transaction-related expenses, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered to non-operational in nature . These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the Company's business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The Company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons's performance during the periods presented and the Company's ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
|
PARSONS CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 30, 2018
|
March 31, 2019
|
Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation
|
$
|
25,287
|
$
|
9,741
|
Interest expense, net
|
3,258
|
7,815
|
Income tax expense
|
5,353
|
1,886
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9,009
|
30,591
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
3,815
|
3,645
|
Litigation-related expenses(a)
|
2,330
|
-
|
Amortization of deferred gain resulting from sale-leaseback transactions(b)
|
(1,813)
|
-
|
Transaction-related costs(c)
|
125
|
9,355
|
Restructuring(d)
|
-
|
2,218
|
HCM software implementation costs(e)
|
-
|
2,912
|
Other(f)
|
366
|
11
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
47,730
|
$
|
68,174
|
(a)
|
Reflects interest expense in "(Interest and other expenses) gain associated with claim on long-term contract" in our results of operations associated with a lawsuit against a joint venture in which the Company is the managing partner. Please see "Note 14 – Commitments and Contingencies" in the Company's Form S-1/A filed on April 29, 2019, for a description of this matter which was resolved in favor of the Company on June 13, 2018.
|
(b)
|
Reflects recognized deferred gains related to sales-leaseback transactions.
|
(c)
|
Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions, initial public offering, and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.
|
(d)
|
Reflects costs associated with our corporate restructuring initiatives.
|
(e)
|
Reflects implementation costs incurred in connection with a new human resources and payroll application.
|
(f)
|
Includes a loss from sale of a subsidiary and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature for the quarter ended March 30, 2018 and a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
|
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 30,
2018
|
March 31,
2019
|
Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation
|
$
|
20,154
|
$
|
38,866
|
Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
20
|
126
|
Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests
|
$
|
20,174
|
$
|
38,992
|
Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation
|
23,656
|
25,559
|
Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
3,900
|
3,623
|
Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests
|
$
|
27,556
|
$
|
29,182
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests
|
$
|
47,730
|
$
|
68,174
|
PARSONS CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 30, 2018
|
March 31, 2019
|
Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation
|
$
|
25,287
|
$
|
9,741
|
Acquisition related intangible asset amortization
|
1,815
|
20,906
|
Litigation-related expenses(a)
|
2,330
|
-
|
Amortization of deferred gain resulting from sale-leaseback transactions(b)
|
(1,813)
|
-
|
Transaction-related costs(c)
|
125
|
9,355
|
Restructuring(d)
|
-
|
2,218
|
HCM software implementation costs(e)
|
-
|
2,912
|
Other(f)
|
366
|
11
|
Tax effect on adjustments
|
(36)
|
(434)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation
|
28,074
|
44,709
|
Adjusted earnings per share:
|
Weighted-average number of basic/diluted shares outstanding
|
81,846,305
|
78,161,484
|
Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic/diluted share
|
$
|
0.34
|
$
|
0.57
|
(a)
|
Reflects interest expense in "(Interest and other expenses) gain associated with claim on long-term contract" in our results of operations associated with a lawsuit against a joint venture in which the Company is the managing partner. Please see "Note 14 – Commitments and Contingencies" in the Company's Form S-1/A filed on April 29, 2019, for a description of this matter which was resolved in favor of the Company on June 13, 2018.
|
(b)
|
Reflects recognized deferred gains related to sales-leaseback transactions.
|
(c)
|
Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions, initial public offering, and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.
|
(d)
|
Reflects costs associated with our corporate restructuring initiatives.
|
(e)
|
Reflects implementation costs incurred in connection with a new human resources and payroll application.
|
(f)
|
Includes a loss from sale of a subsidiary and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature for the quarter ended March 30, 2018 and a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
