Parsons Honored by National Safety Council with Robert W. Campbell Award

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), a widely recognized leader in occupational health, safety and environmental sustainability, has been awarded the National Safety Council's (NSC) prestigious Robert W. Campbell Award. The international award honors companies that achieve business excellence through the integration of environment, health, and safety (EHS) management as a key business value.

"Despite operating in a competitive world, safety is never a competition," said Chuck Harrington, Parsons Chairman and CEO. "Throughout our 75-year history, Parsons has fully understood, appreciated and lived the importance of safety and health as a cultural tenet. Safety needs to be top of mind at all times, and it's incumbent on businesses to collaborate and share best practices so our customers, partners and employees go home safely every day."

Parsons' commitment is expressed through its OWN ZERO effort. OWN ZERO is a cultural mindset that every employee is responsible for ensuring a safe environment with zero injuries and zero environmental impacts. In 2018, this commitment led to the corporation being named sole finalist for the Robert W. Campbell Award, and it received three other safety awards: 2018 Industry Leader Award from the NSC, Voluntary Protection Program Star of Excellence from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and 2018 Chair's Award for Safety from the Construction Management Association of America.

Robert W. Campbell was a pioneer in the safety movement of the United States and believed that the success of the safety movement would depend on educating engineers, top executives, and the general public on the business benefits of EHS. The Robert W. Campbell award ultimately aims to foster the sharing of leading-edge EHS management systems and best practices for educational purposes worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.nsc.org/work-safety/tools-resources/campbell-institute/campbell-award.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

