Parsons Invests in Emerging Contaminants Solutions for Strategic Growth

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it is continuing to invest in solutions to manage, mitigate and remediate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a significant environmental and public health concern that has been found in drinking water sources above the Environmental Protection Agency and individual state health advisory levels. The company has worked globally in environmental sustainability and treatment of water contaminants for more than 40 years, including more than 250 PFAS projects to-date at landfills, industrial facilities, military installations, and airports.

"PFAS has risen as one of today's most significant environmental issues, and as regulations evolve to better address emerging contaminants, we expect the market for PFAS mitigation and remediation to continue to grow," said Jon Moretta, executive vice president, industrial market for Parsons. "We are actively supporting PFAS projects for clients around the world while investing in new technologies and innovations to more efficiently and effectively analyze, detect and treat PFAS when the need arises."

Parsons' research and development investments for the emerging contaminants market includes leveraging data analytics and machine learning for improved risk identification and mitigation; evaluating new technologies to more quickly and effectively detect PFAS; and developing new treatment technologies, including three patent-pending solutions for destruction of PFAS.

Additionally, the company is currently expanding its environmental treatability lab in Syracuse, New York, which oversees Parsons' cutting-edge PFAS research.

To learn more about Parsons' PFAS expertise, visit Parsons.com/PFAS/.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

