Parsons IPO Recognized as Deal of the Year by ACG National Capital

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) was presented with the 2020 Corporate Growth Award for deal of the year over $250 million for the company's initial public offering (IPO) in May 2019. The award was presented by ACG National Capital, the region's premiere association for corporate professionals with a focus on M&A.

The shares of Parsons Corporation were offered to the public in May 2019, with an IPO valuation of approximately $3 billion.

"Thank you to ACG National Capital for recognizing the hard work that went into the company's successful IPO," said Chuck Harrington, Parsons' chief executive officer. "We look forward to continue delivering a better world while expanding our core markets, broadening our software and hardware technology, and growing our transactional revenues."

The 2020 Corporate Growth Awards recognize business achievements and deals during the 2019 calendar year – a year in which Washington, D.C. was once again ranked the top state economy by Business Insider. The awards were presented during a virtual "Gala" on September 2, 2020.

"The national capital region has been home to one of the fastest growing and most prosperous business communities in America for many years running," said Don Irwin the 2020 Corporate Growth Awards Committee Chair and a Managing Director and Banker Team Leader at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "2019 was an incredible year for corporate growth and deal flow in our region, with a number of high-profile deals ranging from strategic acquisitions to high profile initial public offerings. We're honored to acknowledge and celebrate the companies, dealmakers and executives that are playing a vital role in our thriving business community."

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bryce McDevitt

+1 703.851.4425

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

[email protected]

SOURCE Parsons Corporation

Related Links

www.parsons.com

