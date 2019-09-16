Parsons Joins Northrop Grumman's GBSD Effort

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) announced joining the Northrop Grumman-led team pursuing the U.S. Air Force Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program. GBSD is a U.S. land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system that would replace all 450 Minuteman III missiles operated by the Air Force from 2028 onward.

"Having designed the original Minuteman silos, Parsons is well-positioned to help Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force deliver on the next generation system," said Chuck Harrington, Parsons President and CEO. "The GBSD program is critical to the nation's national security and we recognize that the program must be designed in a way that is adaptable and flexible given the challenges presented by the pace of technological change and global threat environment. With the larger team we look forward to delivering on this mission."

Parsons will support the infrastructure engineering services related to the launch facilities and launch centers. The company has been working missile defense efforts since 1948 when Parsons designed the Point Mugu Medium Range missile launch facilities. Parsons also designed the original infrastructure system and provided engineering services for the original 1,000 Minuteman III ICBM launch facilities and launch centers in 1961.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

