Parsons Named 2021 Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY Media

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) was presented with the 2021 Military Friendly® Employer Silver designation by VIQTORY Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs® and Military Spouse Magazine®. Military Friendly® rankings distinguish high pedigree organizations with robust, comprehensive veteran and military spouse employment, transition, retention and career development programs that ultimately improve the lives of veterans.

"Our entire company is committed to supporting military veterans, reservists, guard members and their families from around the world – regardless of their nation of service – with responsive programs, policies and industry-leading benefits," said Chuck Harrington, Parsons chief executive officer. "We're extremely proud of the contributions our servicemembers make at Parsons every day."

Approximately 14 percent of Parsons' workforce are veterans. The company offers a variety of programs to support veterans, including unlimited differential bridging of compensation and benefits for activated Reserve and Guard Members; company-provided Transition Time Off following activation; a veteran transition and career mentoring program; and Department of Defense internships and fellowships.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Hundreds of companies participated in the Military Friendly® Employers portion of the 2021 Military Friendly® Companies survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & advancement of veterans and military employees.

"Companies that have earned this designation have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans within their organizations," said Josh Rosen, Director of Military Friendly®. "To them, hiring veterans isn't just the right thing to do. It's good for business."

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bryce McDevitt

+1 703.851.4425

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

[email protected]

SOURCE Parsons Corporation

Related Links

www.parsons.com

