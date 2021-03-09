Parsons Reinforces Environment, Social, and Governance Commitment

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) continues delivering a better world, the company announced today the launch of the Cultivating a Responsible Enterprise (CARE) strategy, which reaffirms and formalizes its long-standing and industry-leading environment, social, and governance (ESG) practices. We are focused on reducing absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 20% by 2025, enhancing gender diversity, and enhancing ethnic/racial diversity.

"In looking at the global environment, we must live by our principles, create an inclusive environment for our employees, and enact the next level of sustainable practices in our business operations and customer-focused solutions that will deliver a better world," said Chuck Harrington, Parsons' chief executive officer. "Our CARE strategy is an enterprise approach rooted in our corporate purpose, nourished by our core values, and made actionable through integrity-filled governance structure and ethical business practices. The core values of safety, quality, integrity, diversity, innovation, and sustainability will always drive our company."

CARE is an enterprise strategy grounded in our corporate purpose and core values to enhance revenue, recruiting, and retention while maintaining a focus on operational excellence and shareholder value. Establishing new goals and increasing accountability on ESG topics inspires meaningful change and is directly tied to our corporate mission.

"For 77 years, we have always done the right thing and lived by the belief that local actions have a global impact," said Carey Smith, Parsons' president and chief operating officer. "The evolution of our ESG strategy is intentionally transparent and collectively driven by executives, employees, and business partners to create an inclusive, diverse, mission-focused environment that intersects our values and best practices."

As Parsons continues its ESG journey, we will continue engaging with stakeholders—management, investors, employees, customers, suppliers, industry, and regulators—to evaluate the approach, associated material impacts, and ensure success.

To learn more about Parsons' CARE program, please visit: www.parsons.com/CARE

