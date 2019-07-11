Parsons Supporting the Future of Seattle Rail

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is pleased to announce it has been selected by Sound Transit to serve as lead designer for the Federal Way Link Extension, a $1.3 billion design-build project in Seattle, WA. Parsons will work as part of a team led by Kiewit. The Federal Way Link Extension will extend Sound Transit's existing Link Light Rail system from the Angle Lake Station in the city of SeaTac to a new terminus in the city of Federal Way. The contract includes 7.8 miles of dual-track, at-grade, and elevated light rail transit including three LRT stations, rail systems, and associated ancillary facilities. Under a lump sum contract, Parsons will provide final design for the project, as well as engineering services during construction.

"Our proposal incorporated alternative technical concepts that ease schedule constraints, reduce cost, and drive out risk," said Mark Fialkowski, Mobility Solutions Market Leader. "We also optimized the designs of all three stations on the route, including the existing infrastructure at Federal Way Transit Center, blending Star Lake Station into its natural surroundings, and introducing an inviting plaza area at Kent-Des Moines Station — all of which will encourage community use and future development."

Parsons has worked on every major transit system in North America and many of the most renowned systems overseas. The corporation delivers world-class rail transit systems for vibrant, connected communities.

About Parsons

Parsons is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions focused on the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets. Celebrating 75 years of operations, Parsons provides technical design and engineering services and software products to address our customers' challenges. Parsons has differentiated capabilities in cybersecurity, intelligence, missile defense, space, connected communities, physical infrastructure, and mobility solutions. Parsons' combination of talented professionals and advanced technology enables a safer, smarter, and more interconnected world. For more about Parsons, visit parsons.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

