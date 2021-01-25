Parsons Team Ready to Protect U.S. Air Force Air Bases

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it would lead an industry team of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), SAIC (NYSE: SAIC), and SRC, Inc., in pursuit of a 10-year, $953 million effort with the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa to design, mature, procure, integrate, operate, and maintain Air Base Air Defense (ABAD) systems across the European and African continent areas of responsibility.

"As asymmetric threats from emerging technologies continue to proliferate, we're focused on developing a flexible, responsive, all-domain air base defense system to rapidly detect, alert, deny or defeat threats ranging from low-cost irregular attacks to hypersonic weapons," said Shaun McGrath, ABAD program manager at Parsons. "Our team's open architecture, platform-agnostic approach, coupled with cutting edge technologies and innovation labs, brought together by a team with relevant operational experience in all-domain systems integration, creates a best value and highly capable offering that will deliver scalable air base air defense systems to protects warfighters and their assets today and into the future."

The Parsons team will focus on the maturation of an all-domain system comprised of commercial off-the-shelf and government off-the-shelf software and hardware technologies with an integrated design to protect existing and future air bases. Parsons touches every aspect of the all-domain battlespace: from space operations to edge computing and full-spectrum cyber; to ground-based command and control systems. The company's proven operational capabilities will ensure all-domain superiority and information dominance to accelerate decision making in permissive through highly contested environments.

Leidos provides a diverse portfolio of systems, solutions, and services covering air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for customers worldwide – including the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), NATO, and the Intelligence Community. Their solutions include enterprise and mission IT, large-scale intelligence systems, command and control, geospatial and data analytics, cybersecurity, logistics, training, intelligence analysis, and operations support.

Science Applications International Corp.'s (SAIC's) robust portfolio of offerings includes high-end solutions in systems engineering and integration; enterprise IT, including cloud services, cyber, and software; advanced analytics and simulation; and training that will be used to advance the ABAD mission and protect deployed warfighters.

SRC, Inc., a not-for-profit research and development company, solves "impossible" problems in the areas of defense, environment, and intelligence. The company helps defend America and its allies with advanced radars, electronic warfare systems, RF system analysis, simulation, and reprogramming technologies and services. Since 1957, SRC's commitment to the customer and the best solution — not the bottom line — has remained a core value that guides its efforts.

