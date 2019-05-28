Parsons to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on June 18, 2019

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN), will release first quarter 2019 financial results before the markets open on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and strategic corporate initiatives.

Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (https://investors.parsons.com). Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

Listeners may also participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (866) 211-3159 (domestic) or +1 (647) 689-6592 (international) and entering passcode 9788674.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available through June 25, 2019 at +1 (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or +1 (416) 621-4642 (international) and entering passcode 9788674.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. Celebrating 75 years of operations, Parsons provides technical design and engineering services and software products to address our customers' challenges. Parsons has differentiated capabilities in cybersecurity, intelligence, missile defense, space, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons' combination of talented professionals and advanced technology enables a safer, smarter and more interconnected world.

Media Investor Relations Virginia Grebbien Dave Spille Parsons Corporation Parsons Corporation (704) 558-4100 (571) 655-8264 Virginia.Grebbien@Parsons.com Dave.Spille@Parsons.com

