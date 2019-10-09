Parsons to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 12, 2019

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) will release third quarter 2019 financial results before the markets open on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and strategic corporate initiatives.

Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (https://investors.parsons.com). Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

Listeners may also participate in the conference call by dialing +1 866.211.3159 (domestic) or +1 647.689.6592 (international) and entering passcode 8757416.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available through November 19, 2019 at +1 800.585.8367 (domestic) or +1 416.621.4642 (international) and entering passcode 8757416.

Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

