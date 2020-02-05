Parsons to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will present at the Cowen 41st Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference in New York City. Chuck Harrington, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at approximately 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons' website (www.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media: Investor Relations: Bryce McDevitt Dave Spille Parsons Corporation Parsons Corporation (703) 851-4425 (571) 655-8264 Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com Dave.Spille@Parsons.com

