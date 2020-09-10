Parsons to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference

Parsons Corporation

Sep 10, 2020, 07:40 ET

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference. Chuck Harrington, chairman and chief executive officer, and George Ball, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at approximately 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons' website (www.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for six months.

About Parsons Corporation
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media:                

Investor Relations:

Bryce McDevitt     

Dave Spille

Parsons Corporation      

Parsons Corporation

(703) 851-4425         

(571) 655-8264

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Parsons Corporation

