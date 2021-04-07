Parsons to Support NSA Competition Training Future Cyber Warriors

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will provide support to the National Security Agency's (NSA) three-day cyber competition – NSA Cyber Exercise (NCX) – designed to enhance the full-spectrum cyber operational capabilities of U.S. Service Academies, senior military colleges, and current employees in NSA development programs. The program will enhance participant's cybersecurity skills, teamwork, planning, communication, and decision-making. The challenge will occur virtually from April 8-10, 2021.

NCX is structured to provide both predictable and unexpected scenarios that ensure agility against the backdrop of an ever-evolving cyber landscape. Participants well-versed in computing and security principles can influence and contribute to national security by applying those principles on a simulated operational network.

"The NSA's novel approach to practical operations and education significantly enhances the readiness of our nation's warfighters in the cyber domain," said Nicholas Jackson, a vice president of Parsons' cyber business. "We are excited to bring real-world application and institutional knowledge to this competition, in the hopes of advancing all participants' full-spectrum cyber competencies."

Parsons will plan, develop, implement, score, and facilitate five unclassified modules – cryptography, forensics, reverse engineering, cyber policy, and cyber combat – designed to merge two goals: principal-based, university-level education; and the NSA's requirement for expertise on the current networks-of-practice.

The company has hosted 70 cyber capture the flag (CTF) events in-person and virtually at both Parsons facilities and external locations across the United States, including Augusta, Ga.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; and El Segundo, Calif.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

