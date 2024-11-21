Part 2 of Himeji City VR Riddle-solving Event "Shoshazan Engyoji Temple and the Compass of Time" Now Underway

HIMEJI, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Himeji City in western Japan has been holding another VR riddle-solving event, "Shoshazan Engyoji Temple and the Compass of Time," since Friday, November 1, 2024, through Friday, March 7, 2025. Please visit the special website and PR video.

The event is designed to help riddle-solving novices and those who cannot easily visit the "Shoshazan Engyoji Temple" to enjoy and experience its history and culture.

Participants who have solved the riddle and completed a questionnaire can apply for a lottery for the chance to win Himeji sweets (shipping only available in Japan). Furthermore, please take this opportunity to access and enjoy information on the Himeji Castle VR Riddle-solving event "Himeji Castle and The Legendary Treasures" held last year, available on the special website.

PR video: https://youtu.be/9-Iiqudgd_M

Special website for Shoshazan Engyoji Temple riddle-solving event: https://engyoji.himejivrnazotoki.jp

- Event information

Event name: Shoshazan Engyoji Temple and the Compass of Time

Period: From Friday, November 1, 2024, to Friday, March 7, 2025

Venue: Shoshazan Engyoji Temple riddle-solving event special website ( https://engyoji.himejivrnazotoki.jp )

Language: Japanese and English

Participation fee: Free

How to participate: Access the official website for Himeji City VR riddle-solving events ( https://himejivrnazotoki.jp/ ) or the top page of the special website for the Shoshazan Engyoji Temple VR riddle-solving event, with a smartphone, computer or other means.

Host: Himeji City

- Story

Participants are students peacefully going about their days. At a crossroads in their lives, they are deciding on a career path for the future, but they lack the courage to face it squarely. Set in the VR Shoshazan Engyoji Temple, solve the riddles posed by historical figures associated with the temple and gain the courage and power to carve out the future.

- Characters

(from left) Ototen, Wakaten, Tennyo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107883/202411149971/_prw_PI1fl_Fo9nT6tP.png

- Prize for successful participants

Certificate of solving riddles / SNS icon image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107883/202411149971/_prw_PI2fl_dE60Q17m.png

SOURCE Himeji City