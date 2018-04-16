Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor's Conference

According to Steve Blanco, President of MSA's business in the Americas, the XF1 helmet is just one of several new and innovative products the company is introducing that support overall firefighter safety. "Protecting firefighters is what we do. And for more than a century, we've been committed to continuously innovating on behalf of firefighters across the globe," said Mr. Blanco.

The Cairns XF1 represents a new addition to the MSA firefighter helmet line, and is one that represents a significant style departure from the "brim-style" helmet traditionally preferred by U.S. firefighters. The new style delivers enhanced technology integration while maintaining the quality, durability, and safety performance firefighters have come to expect from MSA's Cairns brand.

The helmet incorporates LED lights, an integrated communication system and can easily be disassembled to clean, thereby helping firefighters comply with various cancer prevention directives published by leading agencies like the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN).

In 2017, MSA established a three-year sustaining partnership with the FCSN to help raise awareness of the cancer risks faced by firefighters. "Establishing our partnership with the FCSN was a natural extension of our commitment to supporting the industry's heightened focus on the overall wellbeing of firefighters," said Mr. Blanco. "One way we've supported this movement, from a product standpoint, has been through the development of easily removable SCBA and fire helmet textile 'soft goods' which can then be laundered to help reduce firefighter exposure to toxins."

According to Mr. Blanco, these collective changes are significant – and are representative of an overall shift taking place within the fire service industry at large. "And because of that, we know we have to support this movement and continue to raise the bar from a product development perspective to help protect firefighters in ways never before possible," he said.

Firefighter safety, however, extends beyond the use of products. It also encompasses tactical performance and fitness, cardiac health, mental readiness, and injury prevention. That's the reason MSA has chosen to partner with O 2 X – the world's leading provider of human performance training and education for first responders, military personnel, elite organizations, and other tactical athletes.

"MSA's mission has always been about protecting the health and safety of workers, and the products we develop address the protective equipment aspects of that mission. But our partnership with O 2 X more about habits, practices and overall firefighter health, and what we, as a leading safety equipment manufacturer, can do to support the industry's growing focus and awareness of this important issue."

As part of this partnership, and in connection with FDIC, MSA will be granting 30 well-deserving firefighters with tactical athlete scholarships designed to educate firefighters on proper fitness, nutrition and overall health and wellness practices. Winners of the scholarships will be announced live at the MSA booth at FDIC on Friday, April 27.

Other new products the company plans to showcase at FDIC include:

The MSA Hub, a cloud-based solution allowing incident commanders to evaluate and manage multiple situations at one time from anywhere;





Globe SUPRAFLEX™ boots, a lighter weight firefighter boot that provides comfort and unprecedented flexibility by incorporating continuous segmented flex panels;





Vibram Arctic Grip Pro, an optional outsole for Globe firefighter boots that is specifically engineered to perform on wet ice; and





Turnout Interface Guards, which are designed to help reduce exposure to toxic substances without adding heat stress on the firefighter.

Also on display will be the company's game-changing G1 SCBA, breakthrough integrated Thermal Imaging Camera (iTIC) and ATHLETIX™ turnout gear that deploys new material technology with unique stretch fabrics to provide a body-contoured fit that is lighter weight with less bulk and more flexibility.

Other MSA activities at FDIC include the company's official sponsorship of the conference's firefighter training classes and exercises, where participants will use MSA Evolution 6000 thermal imaging cameras. And back by popular demand is the MSA Block Party and G1 Readiness Race, where participants will compete head-to-head to don, doff and interact with the XF1 helmet, ATHLETIX jacket and G1 SCBA. In addition to donating $50 per participant to the FCSN, MSA will also award the participant with the fastest time five G1 iTIC upgrade kits and their choice of a Cairns leather or XF1 helmet.

Interested parties not in attendance at FDIC in Indianapolis can keep up-to-date with the latest happenings by visiting www.MSAFire.com/FDIC2018 or following MSA Fire's Instagram and Facebook pages.

