PartCycle.com Now Offers Risk-Free Online Sales & National Marketing Campaigns for Professional Automotive Recyclers to Increase eCommerce Revenue

"With online sales dominating every other retail industry, professional automotive recyclers needed a streamlined way to build the eCommerce side of their business," says PartCycle's VP Communications, Betsy Heckert. "We created this solution at a time when the industry needed it the most. PartCycle offers Sellers a sophisticated online sales tool that insulates them from risk and expands the reach of their current sales activities."

PartCycle utilizes security software that identifies and blocks fraudulent orders from being completed. This fraud prevention and protection technology allows PartCycle Sellers to not have to worry about credit card chargebacks or fraudulent order disputes from any orders they fulfill on PartCycle.

PartCycle also allows professional automotive recyclers to expand their buyer market, with an in-house marketing team dedicated to exposing their inventory to sales nationwide.

"We actively market on all part types, utilizing thousands of daily Google AdWords, Shopping and Display Network campaigns. When a recycler creates a free PartCycle Seller account, their inventory and images are automatically included in our marketing stream. Vehicle parts that are inventoried today show up in relevant buyer searches tomorrow. Simply put: we're delivering buyers directly from a Google search to our Sellers' inventories on PartCycle.com," says Heckert.

And with a free 15-minutes sign-up process, no credit card processing fees, no monthly fees, and no contracts to sign, PartCycle makes it easy—and risk-free—for its Sellers to increase their quality used part sales in a safe and trustworthy online environment. Professional automotive recyclers interested in developing or expanding their online sales can visit Why.PartCycle.com for more information on how to become a PartCycle Seller.

About: PartCycle.com is an online recycled auto parts marketplace developed specifically for the recycled auto parts industry; connecting buyers to a nationwide network of professional salvage facilities through a platform committed to offering the highest quality inventory and superior customer service.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partcyclecom-now-offers-risk-free-online-sales--national-marketing-campaigns-for-professional-automotive-recyclers-to-increase-ecommerce-revenue-300639109.html

SOURCE PartCycle Technologies