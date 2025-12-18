Participant Shares Results Following 5-Step Sleep Tantra Seminar on MyTSV.com

DEERFIELD, Ill., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global population ages, sleep disorders have become a critical public health concern. According to research published by the National Council on Aging, nearly 50% of older adults report symptoms of insomnia, significantly impacting their cognitive function and quality of life [1]. Addressing this widespread issue, MyTSV.com has released a compelling new video case study and blog article featuring Alan, a 69-year-old participant who overcame ten years of chronic sleep fragmentation in just 30 days using "5-Step Sleep Tantra."

The newly published content, titled "1 Month After the Seminar: Participant Review," hosted by Eugene Kolkevich and Master Izzatov, documents a non-pharmaceutical approach to sleep recovery that targets the nervous system rather than relying on medication.

From "Foggy" to "Unbelievably Positive" Results

The case study highlights the dramatic physiological shift experienced by Alan. Prior to the seminar, he reported waking 6 to 7 times nightly—roughly once every hour—resulting in a state he described as "foggy," "terrible," and lacking motivation.

One month post-training, Alan reports sleeping 8 hours straight. "The change is unbelievable positive," Alan states in the exclusive MyTSV interview. "If I do wake up, it is maybe once, and I go back to sleep instantly. I feel better now than I did 10 years ago because I finally have the knowledge to approach sleep quality correctly."

The "5-Step Sleep Tantra" distinguishes itself from standard sleep hygiene by focusing on the Vagus nerve and cortisol regulation. In the video, Alan details his consistent 8:30 PM routine, which takes approximately one hour. He cites specific methodologies, such as the "nine stones" and "wet rag" techniques, as key drivers for his deep relaxation.

"It is not difficult; everything is easy to master," Alan explains, noting that the relaxation effect is so profound he requires a timer to ensure he completes the steps before falling asleep.

A Guarantee Based on Results

This release comes at a time when interest in holistic health solutions is surging. Alan's testimonial serves as a forceful endorsement for Master Izatov's seminar. "There is no way that you can fail if you do it. It will work, I guarantee it," Alan asserts, urging others to attend the free presentation to become "enlightened."

