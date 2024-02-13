Participants Take a Ride in Alpha's WOLF Electric Truck

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its ride-along event. Guided by the enthusiastic feedback of potential future customers who went for the ride, Alpha is shaping the future of electric vehicles to align with consumer needs. Alpha's ride-along event is available for viewing at https://youtu.be/rFkpVdyLqOA.

After confirming the driving performance of the WOLF truck in the Southern California desert last summer, Alpha's ride-along event marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to consumer-centric vehicle development.

"We will apply insights gained through ride-along events to enhance development. Based on the feedback received to date, the WOLF truck is on track to become a mainstream favorite," stated Alpha Motor Corporation.

Taking place in varying weather conditions ranging between 41°F (5°C) and 63°F (17°C) with an average humidity of 54%, the WOLF truck effortlessly navigated a designated course. This course featured multiple 90-degree turns and straight paths where the vehicle seamlessly reached high speeds. The event spanned eight hours, during which the WOLF truck continuously traversed the course. Impressively, it utilized only 20% of its battery capacity and underwent a total charge time of 30 minutes.

"The primary objective of this event was to understand the needs and desires of our customers. We conducted tests on the WOLF, equipped with base model performance specifications, to grasp and address expectations regarding quality for the mainstream market," explained Alpha Motor Corporation.

Participants selected for the ride-along event provided insightful feedback, contributing to Alpha's ongoing study in driving experience. Testing also involved analyzing acceleration through varying levels of regenerative braking. The insights gained from these experiences will contribute to advancing preproduction, ensuring that Alpha's electric vehicles align with consumer expectations.

"Alpha will continue organizing ride-along events to collect feedback from participants, with the aim of ensuring that our electric vehicles are equipped to provide an enjoyable driving experience," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

Alpha is applying the knowledge gained from its ride-along events to develop and refine the driving performance of its modular EV platform beyond the WOLF truck. The WOLF truck shares its platform with other variant models, including the WOLF+ (WOLF Plus) and SUPERWOLF full-size 5-passenger trucks, as well as the REX SUV and most recently the JAX Crossover. The company is currently in the process of reproducing additional test vehicles on its modular platform.

Alpha plans to host additional ride-along and driving experience events, empowering consumer feedback to ensure high-quality electric vehicles with accessible design, performance, and ownership experience.

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

