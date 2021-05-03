Participate and National Writing Project work together to reimagine PD for teachers, providing opportunities to thrive in a virtual learning environment

Participate and the NWP have collaborated to create NWP's Teaching Argument Writing CoP, which hosts courses for educators based on NWP's College, Career and Community Writer's Program (C3WP). C3WP is a research-based program that has been proven to have a statistically significant impact on students' argument writing in several randomized-control trials.

"In recent years we have seen how this approach to argument writing can transform teachers' practice and students' identities as writers who have something to say to the world," said Rachel Bear Senior Program Associate at NWP. "The courses we are creating in Teaching Argument Writing will provide opportunities for as many teachers as possible to learn about this approach and to integrate it in their classrooms."

The Cop is designed to expand access to C3WP's approach to teaching argument writing, which focuses on source-based argument writing and civic engagement.

"We're thrilled to support the NWP in building an ecosystem where new and experienced practitioners can collaborate around their research based tools that have proven to be effective," said Don LaBonte, Learning Strategist at Participate. "It's working with inspiring colleagues like those at the NWP, that inspire us at Participate to continue to build the place where the world learns together."

About National Writing Project

The National Writing Project (NWP), is a national organization that focuses on the knowledge, expertise and leadership of our nation's educators on sustained efforts to improve writing and learning. To learn more about NWP, click here.

About Participate

Participate helps organizations build powerful spaces for collaboration and knowledge creation in online Communities of Practice (CoPs) that deliver sustainable impact. Harness your organization's collective intelligence and discover untapped knowledge. Trusted by nonprofits, education organizations and institutions around the world, Participate's CoP platform has everything you need to empower your members and drive impact now with the support and tools to help you grow. To learn more about Participate, click here.

