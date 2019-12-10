Participating healthcare providers find Insight to Action™ training on CDC opioid prescribing guidelines enhances skills, effectively addresses professional education needs

LEAWOOD, Kan., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Learning Clinical Healthcare today announced key findings from its recent Insight to Action™ healthcare provider training pilot addressing the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for safe opioid prescribing.

The pilot, open to physicians and other providers around the country, was designed to assess their knowledge of the guidelines and build skills where needed. Specific focus was around initiating difficult conversations with patients related to opioid use, and enhancing knowledge of the medications used to treat opioid use disorder.

Among the key findings of participating providers:

85% felt the content was useful in their practice and 80% stated the assessment and training addressed a professional need.

85% believed the training will enhance their knowledge/skill as a provider.

84% believed the training helped reject outdated and moralistic beliefs about "addicts," and "addiction."

81% cited a better recognition of those with opioid use disorder as patients in need of help.

77% indicated the information learned will prompt behavioral changes in their practices.

The Insight to Action program is designed specifically for busy providers, addressing discrete clinical areas with intuitive simulation-based modules that take just under two hours to complete. An up-front baseline assessment helps providers understand their level of knowledge and proficiency, and provides targeted remediation when needed. It also provides system-level reports for administrators to better gauge overall guideline comprehension and compliance among their providers.

"We know that the CDC's clinical guidelines, when followed, can help reduce the incidence and severity of opioid abuse," said Nathan Walts, Vice President, Product Strategy, Ascend Learning Clinical Healthcare. "Unfortunately, that's just one area where many providers don't feel current on evidence-based guidelines. That leads to incomplete and inconsistent adoption of the guidelines, which hinders the care they deliver and results in higher costs.

"Insight to Action is designed to specifically address those areas of care variation. Based on our recruited sample, there is a high percentage of participants providing positive feedback and saying the modules help them. We're encouraged by those positive responses and the benefits providers feel it will bring their practices and patients."

Learn more about Insight to Action at https://ascendclinicalhealthcare.com/.

SOURCE Ascend Learning Clinical Healthcare

Related Links

http://ascendclinicalhealthcare.com

