Particle Board market is expected to reach a value of US$ 25 Billion by 2024

The factors which have contributed in influencing the market demand are its affordability, ease in installation, and high density and uniformity. In spite of its density, particle board is the lightest type of fibreboard and is less strong than even medium-density fibreboard. The latest report by the analyst titled, "Particle Board Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024", finds that the particle board market reached a value of US$ 19.3 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2011-2018.



Particle boards are mostly used in places such as recording studios and concert venues due to their excellent sound-absorbing properties. These are also used for making household furniture such as kitchen cabinets, bookcases, doors, windows, and covering the walls and floor. Moreover, particle boards can be painted, wallpapered and laminated which adds to the aesthetic quality of the surroundings. Owing to these factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 25 Billion by 2024.



On the basis of end-use the market is segmented as commercial and residential. The residential sector is the largest consumer for plywood, accounting for nearly three-fourth of the total global market. The report has conducted an evaluation of the market on the basis of key regions and finds that Europe is the largest market for particle board. Some of the other major regions are North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The report has also analysed the market on the basis of competitive landscape and has provided the details of the key players. Some of the major players are Kastamonu, Roseburg, Norbord, Boise Cascade, Columbia, etc.



This report provides a deep insight into the global particle board industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a particle board manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the particle board industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global particle board market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the global particle board market on regional basis?

What is the breakup of the global particle board market on sector?

What is the breakup of the global particle board market on application?

What is the structure of the global particle board industry and who are the key players?

What are the various unit operations involved in a particle board manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a particle board manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a particle board manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a particle board manufacturing plant?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a particle board manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a particle board manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a particle board manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a particle board manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a particle board manufacturing plant?

What should be the pricing mechanism of particle board manufacturing products?

What will be the income and expenditures for a particle board manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?



