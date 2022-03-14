Particle Board Market Size in India to Grow by USD 530.26 Mn| The increasing demand for furniture from the office space and hospitality sectors in India to boost market growth| Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Action Group, Archidply Decor Ltd., Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd., Associate Decor Ltd., Century Plyboards Ltd., DMK Particleboard LLP, EverGreen Boardlam Pvt. Ltd., Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd., Shirdi Industries Ltd., and The Decorative Laminates (India) Pvt. Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the particleboard industry.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End User:

Residential



During the projected period, the residential segment's share of the particle board market in India will expand significantly. The expansion of the segment in focus will be fueled by the large increase in demand for particle board in the residential segment due to its use in flooring underlayment, partitioning or wall paneling, false ceilings, and other applications.

Commercial



Industrial

Latest Trends, Driving the Particle Board Market in India

Market Driver:

Increasing demand for furniture from the office space and hospitality sectors in India

These materials are used to make shelf structures, storage containers, and floors for usage in offices, hotels, restaurants, cafes, and other lodgings. Office space leasing in India is predicted to expand by 22% in 2021, according to Savills India, due to factors such as good government reforms, greater national economic activity, and others.

Market Challenge:

The low durability of particleboards:

Particleboard easily absorbs moisture and, even when exposed to low moisture levels, can cause it to shrink, expand, warp, and bend, all of which are undesirable. Furthermore, when compared to other home interior materials such as plywood, particle boards are not sturdy enough. Because of its poor strength and vulnerability to injury, it should be treated with caution. As a result, the particle board market in India is likely to develop slowly over the forecast period due to its low durability and resistance to moisture and humidity.

Particle Board Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 530.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.50 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Action Group, Archidply Decor Ltd., Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd., Associate Decor Ltd., Century Plyboards Ltd., DMK Particleboard LLP, EverGreen Boardlam Pvt. Ltd., Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd., Shirdi Industries Ltd., and The Decorative Laminates (India) Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Building products

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Production operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: End user- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 21: Comparison by End user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End user

6. Market Segmentation by Sales Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Sales channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Sales channel

Exhibit 30: Comparison by Sales channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Sales channel

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Sales channel

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market Driver

8.1.1 Increasing demand for furniture from the office space and hospitality sectors in India

8.1.2 Being lightweight, they can be easily transported and handled

8.1.3 Rising number of infrastructural and construction activities

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Low durability

8.2.2 Toxic to human health

8.2.3 Limited lifespan

8.2.4 Threat of substitute from medium density fiberboard (MDF)

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Significant growth in the construction industry

8.3.2 Easy installation and informal alterations

8.3.3 Development of particle boards with high insulation capacity

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Action Group

Exhibit 43: Action Group - Overview

Exhibit 44: Action Group - Product and service

Exhibit 45: Action Group - Key offerings

10.4 Archidply Decor Ltd.

Exhibit 46: Archidply Decor Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Archidply Decor Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 48: Archidply Decor Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 49: Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 51: Asian Prelam Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Associate Decor Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Associate Decor Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Associate Decor Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Associate Decor Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Century Plyboards Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Century Plyboards Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Century Plyboards Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Century Plyboards Ltd. - Key News

Exhibit 58: Century Plyboards Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Century Plyboards Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 DMK Particleboard LLP

Exhibit 60: DMK Particleboard LLP - Overview

Exhibit 61: DMK Particleboard LLP - Product and service

Exhibit 62: DMK Particleboard LLP - Key offerings

10.9 EverGreen Boardlam Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: EverGreen Boardlam Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: EverGreen Boardlam Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: EverGreen Boardlam Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Shirdi Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Shirdi Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Shirdi Industries Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Shirdi Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 The Decorative Laminates (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 72: The Decorative Laminates (India) Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 73: The Decorative Laminates (India) Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 74: The Decorative Laminates (India) Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

